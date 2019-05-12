Although she was born and raised in Argentina, Sonia Rivero has spent most of her life in the Napa Valley as a cancer unit nurse at Adventist Health St. Helena. Now in her 43rd year of nursing, Rivero says she wanted to a nurse as far back as she can remember.
“I had a rubber doll that had holes all over it because I would give it shots,” she chuckled.
Rivero was visiting Argentina recently when she got the news that she had been selected to be profiled in the Napa Valley Register’s Nurses Week section. “I didn’t know what to say,” she recalled. “We all work together as a team, and I think everyone deserved to be nominated. I think of my team as my second family.”
A charge nurse in the hospital’s Martin-O’Neill Cancer Center, Rivero earned her nursing degree from the National University of Rosario in Rosario, Argentina.
“When I was finishing high school, I took those tests to see what your interests are and one was a social worker and another was being a reporter,” Rosario said. “I said ‘No, that’s not for me,’ so I went into nursing and I’ve never regretted it.”
Rivero said she and her husband came to the United States because her husband wanted to go to school and get a master’s degree in education.
“We were planning to be here three to five years and it’s been almost 40. We moved to Angwin about 1980, and I worked as a CNA at St. Helena Hospital (now known as Adventist Health St. Helena) for a little while. We then we moved to Southern California for a couple of years and we didn’t like the city, so we came back and have been here since,” Rivero said.
“Right now, I am the charge nurse of the infusion room at the cancer center here,” Rivero said. “Cancer patients inspire me because they have to live a day at a time, and seeing these people fighting to survive makes me realize that I need to take care of myself and enjoy every day of my life. I love giving my patients hugs so they know that somebody cares about them. We have people here who are by themselves who don’t have any family and they have to deal with it alone.”
Rivero said working with cancer patients is hard work. “Sometimes you don’t know what to say, you pray and find the right words to encourage them to keep going and support the decisions that they make.” Rivero says she tries her best to help give cancer patients the strength to go through treatments.
“Sometimes you have patients who are angry because of what they have to go through, and you have to respond to that with kindness and make people feel safe,” she said. “Our goal is to treat the body, the mind and the soul.”
Patients are much sicker today when they are admitted than they used to be, according to Rivero. “Now because of insurance, hospitals can’t admit patients until they are really sick.”
As many nurses have said, computers have really changed their world and not always in a good way. “Sometimes I feel that there are so many things you need to put in the computer that nurses are spending more time doing that than taking care of their patients,” she said. “That’s a change I don’t like because you need to spend time with your patients and listen to them. Sometimes, nurses don’t have time for that today.”
Rivero also echoed other nurses in advising people considering going into nursing to think about their motives. “If it is to help people, then go for it. But if your motive is to just earn money, then you won’t be a very good nurse. My patients come first,” she added.
Rather than being nominated by a nurse or a patient, Rivero was nominated by the entire oncology nursing team at Adventist Health St. Helena. Her team shared that she is a seeker of the important details and wants to understand what the underlying issues are for every patient including clinical social, and emotional needs. She does this fact finding in a way that is comfortable for the patient and their loved ones and can establish trust quickly. Her approachable style also makes her a welcoming and skilled mentor for new nurses, they said.
Although working in the cancer unit is challenging, Rivero remains as committed as ever. “I have never regretted coming to help cancer patients,” she said. “It fills my heart and that’s why I’m here and why I’ve been a nurse for so long.”