The Book Beat: Booking signing for 'Out of Love'

Napa author Lynn Abaté-Johnson celebrates the publication of her new book "Out of Love, A Daughter's Journey With Her Mom to the End," at book signing on Nov. 27, from 3 to 5 p.m., at in Sonoma.
Described as the "book every caregiver needs," Abaté-Johnson's story focuses on her personal transformation through caring for her mother, Rosemary A. Hakim, and her grief following Ms. Hakim's death from ovarian cancer in 2017.
“This is a book I wish no one needed, and that I could have used when I was caring for my mom,” she said.
Abaté-Johnson, a business consultant and global community builder in the digital marketing space, was her mother's primary caregiver for more than six years. "Like most caregivers, I juggled caregiving duties with a full-time career," she writes on her website, www.lynnabatejohnsonbook.com/.
"I understand the typhoon of emotions and responsibilities that come with caring for a loved one. However, I discovered how to blossom through (mostly after) caregiving, rather than let it drown me."
Abaté-Johnson said she wrote the book "to help caregivers have the tools and resources they need to thrive through their caregiving journey," adding that "84% of caregivers say they need more help and information with at least 14 specific topics related to caregiving."
“I believe caregivers are worthy of the same love, care, and attention as they give to their loved ones,” Abaté-Johnson said.
In her book Abaté-Johnson shares "systems and processes" she developed "to help navigate the difficult journey of caregiving which allowed me to go from 'What am I going to do without my mom?' to 'I know I can thrive after she’s gone–just as she would want.'
Her goal, she said, is "bringing light to the dark and peace to the soul."
The event is free to attend, and books will be available for purchase. Abaté-Johnson will be signing books and reading an excerpt around 4 p.m.
Kina’s Kitchen & Bar is at 9101 Sonoma Highway in the Maxwell Village Shopping Center.
"Out of Love" is available at Reader's Books in Sonoma, and the Sonoma Regional Library. It may also be ordered at bookstores, and is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble’s website.
