The Climate Connection: Youth climate activists recognized

Two years ago, American Canyon High School student Emily Bit joined the student-led group Schools for Climate Action (S4CA). At Napa High School, Alisa Karesh joined too. They marched during the worldwide student climate strike, studied the issues, formed opinions, and then, well, something happened.

They met and instantly clicked. Now high school seniors, both were honored as Climate Champions by local grassroots environmental organization, Napa Climate NOW! The accolades are not only for their accomplishments, but also the inspiration they have sown throughout their short tenure, according to Napa Climate NOW! co-founder, Chris Benz.

As co-presidents of S4CA, Bit and Karesh agree that the climate crisis has become a personal passion. Relying on each other for support and inspiration has been integral to their success. In 2019 the Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) granted their two non-negotiables: a declaration of climate emergency, and support of mobilization efforts needed to achieve the goal of net zero climate pollution by or before 2030.

“I never pictured myself establishing so many relationships with people in the community,” Bit said in accepting her award. She points out that it was people like former NVUSD superintendent, John Glaser, and American City Councilmember Mark Joseph who provided initial inspiration. But it was Bit and Karesh who carried forth, day-after-day, opening the community’s eyes to what’s needed to guarantee a future for their generation.

Starting from scratch and unfamiliar with local politics, they’ve become experts in lobbying for the change needed. They are asking local politicians to pass a resolution in each community committing to a 2030 deadline to achieve net zero climate pollution. They are also pleading for ordinances to ban new gas stations and a resolution to protect Napa County’s forests and woodlands from further destruction.

Karesh, who aced her AP environmental science class, points out, “We know a lot about science, but we’ve learned more about how local politics functions. People are often unaware of what local politicians can actually do.”

Both have found that not every politician is committed to what is needed to cut back on fossil fuels as quickly as the science demands. But, in collaboration with other community activists, they helped stop the further development of new gas stations in American Canyon. The teenagers attended every city council meeting and testified on behalf of a ban.

It’s a victory they point to with pride. The Guardian even featured Bit in a story on activists working to ban gas stations. Yep, these teenagers are getting a lot of attention.

“Change must begin now,” Karesh said before a February 2021 meeting in American Canyon. “Emily and I are just two students. Our power stands with using our voice and standing up for beliefs now. By the time we’re college graduates, old enough to fill your positions, it will be too late.”

During a S4CA presentation to the American Canyon City Council in September, Bit added, “We ask that you be conscious of our youth because eventually we will inherit this climate. If we’ve learned anything, it’s that things snowball. Small decisions, like approving a gas station, or chopping down a tree, truly have the power to change the course of our future. What we’re desperately asking is that you choose wisely.”

Their influence on the city council’s decision was duly noted. Mayor Leon Garcia said, “You’re leaders of your generation on this issue. I think we all appreciate the work you do.“

Thinking back, Bit laughs. “In the beginning, it was discouraging to be told ‘no.’ While we learned that not getting a ‘yes’ is discouraging, we’ve learned that not being a ‘yes’ doesn’t always mean ‘no’.”

“I’ve heard about climate change since sixth grade,” points out Karesh. “My future and that of other generations depends on doing something now. If I can do it, I should do it.”

So far, they've presented to Calistoga, American Canyon, St. Helena and Napa. Calistoga followed up with a resolution declaring a climate emergency, a resolution urging the county of Napa to strengthen its tree removal mitigations, and an ordinance banning new gas stations. American Canyon is close to adopting a climate emergency resolution and an ordinance banning new gas stations in the city.

“One big lesson has been resiliency and sticking to the issues at hand,“ said Bit. “At the beginning, my parents were confused. I was always on Zoom in my room, and didn’t come down for dinner. Working on climate change was a passion I found in myself,” she admits. “My dad and sister sat through our presentation at the Napa City Council, and my sister said that my dad teared up. I think he’s proud of me.”

Yvonne Bajinski is a local activist dedicated to environmental and social justice. She is the founder of Share the Care and Born to Age, a Senator in the California Senior Legislature representing Napa and Solano Counties and a member of Napa Climate NOW! Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter posts @napaclimatenow or visit ects http://napa.350bayarea.org