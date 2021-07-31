What is it about the Delta variant that makes it spread so easily?

Other possibilities include genetic changes that allow individual virus particles to bind more easily — and hold on longer — to the surface of cells in our nasal passages and upper airways, and those that may make it more difficult for the immune system to fend off viral invaders.

One thing Lee can say for sure is that the Delta variant's increased transmissibility has nothing to do with how far individual virus particles can travel, or how long they can remain in the air.

"It is not the case that something magic happened such that the virus is more airborne," he said.

With all this in mind, what is the best way to protect yourself from Delta?

The answer from scientists will sound familiar: Get vaccinated, wear a mask, and avoid crowded, poorly ventilated areas.

And, yes, even vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor spaces because with the Delta variant boosting viral loads, breakthrough cases are more likely.

"As a general rule, what would have been an unsuccessful encounter with the virus is now much more likely to be successful," Worobey said. "That's why we need to be thinking not just vaccines as protection against this, but back to the mask-wearing we had hoped to put behind us."