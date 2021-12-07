Holiday events in the Napa Valley

DAR to hold wreath ceremonies

The Napa Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor two wreath ceremonies again this year in Napa honoring our veterans on Dec. 13.

These events will be held at Tulocay Cemetery at 2 p.m. and at the Napa Elks Lodge at 3:30

DAR would like to invite the public to attend both services.

Tulocay Cemetery is at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, and the Elks Lodge is at 2840 Soscol Ave.

Share the Care

Santa Claus is coming to Share the Care on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. Drop by to get a photo, share a treat and learn what Share the Care is doing for seniors in the community.

They are at 162 S. Coombs St., Napa, next to Young's Automotive. For more information email info@sharethecarenv.org, call 707-492-3198 or visit sharethecarenv.org.