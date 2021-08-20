A ‘bumper year’ for rattlesnakes in Napa County

It wasn’t clear if Raven, the 3-year-old Scottish Terrier owned by Napa Valley residents Cary and Vicky Gott, would survive the rattlesnake bite. The dog yelped in pain as its neck ballooned with internal swelling when the toxin took effect.

Immediately the Gotts grabbed their phones. Vickie dialed the vet’s office to inform them they were on their way while Cary called Len Ramirez, owner of Ramirez Rattlesnake Removal.

“For the last couple of years we’ve had to place shovels strategically around the yard to dispatch any snakes we find,” Gott said, “but these snakes were big and there were more than just one or two, so we called in the professional.”

Based out of Auburn, Ramirez is no stranger to such calls. Every year from February to October he’s on call 24/7, stopping his fevered pace only when the snakes go into hibernation during the winter months.

Ramirez has been wrangling vipers throughout the state — including in the Napa Valley — for more than three decades. His ability to find, capture and humanely transfer the snakes to undisclosed wilderness locations has garnered him the loyalty and respect of many in the region who want to protect pets and people but who also understand that snakes play a vital role in maintaining healthy ecosystems.