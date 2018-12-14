From the creative mind of local artist Alyse Butler, the lowly, frequently disregarded and typically discarded wine bottle cork has been upcycled into organic, yet festive, Christmas wreaths and table-top trees.
Requiring hundreds of corks and many hours for Butler to produce just one of these interior holiday decorations, each piece is a one-of-a-kind creation showcasing its own collection of corks from not only Napa Valley but also from wine regions around the world.
Butler who holds a bachelor degree in fine arts from the University of Texas—Austin, is also a ceramic artist. She showcases her works during the annual Napa Valley Open Studio. To pay the bills, however, Butler is the business manager for an industrial gas manufacturer. A job transfer brought Butler to Napa in 2004, and is partially responsible for her cork artwork.
Butler, a Texas native, embarked on this creative adventure shortly after relocating to Napa from Utah. She already had the inspiration for the wreaths before arriving here compliments of a photograph of cork wreath she had seen at a Utah neighbor’s home.
According to Butler, that neighbor said, “Now that you’re moving to Napa, that’s something you can make because you’ll be able to get plenty of corks there.”
Little did they know that was not to be the case, at least at first.
“Once I was settled into my new Napa home, I bought some supplies to make a few sample wreaths,” Butler said.
Through trial and error, she perfected her cork art. But through that process, she also discovered just how many corks each creation required and how difficult it was to have a consistent supply and/or source for corks.
“It takes 350-400 corks and eight to 10 hours to make just one 24-inch wreath,” Butler said. “I also spend six or more hours on each tree. The 24-inch tall tree needs at least 200 corks while the 31-inch tall tree requires 300, plus, corks.” She added, “It takes a lot, a lot, of corks to make each wreath and tree!”
The supply demand for corks is due, in part, to the technique Butler uses to make each piece. She first covers the Styrafoam form core with a layer of blank — generic and unmarked — corks. Then she builds layers of randomly placed and positioned corks over the base layer. She adheres each cork in place with an adhesive. “I think the random placement of the corks looks better and more natural,” Butler added.
To produce her decorative art, Butler was constantly reaching out to family, friends and colleagues to generate at least a small stockpile of corks. She even purchased some from fermentation supply stores. “I would occasionally receive large bags filled with corks from friends who worked in the wine and food industries which was a big help,” Butler said.
While grateful for those “donations” to her art supply cache, those stockpiles quickly diminished with the completion of each new wreath or tree.
Her days of scrounging and begging for corks ended with a lucky discovery after the August 2014 Napa earthquake. It all began with a visit from her sister Mary and her two sons, Ricky and Christopher.
“We wanted to show our support for the local businesses by doing some shopping and having lunch in downtown Napa,” Butler said. “After a bit of shopping, we decided to walk over to Anette’s Chocolates. As we passed the Second and Coombs streets parking lot, my 22-year-old nephew Ricky just happened to glance into a nearby dumpster.
Ricky then said, ‘Hey, Aunt Alyse, don’t you need corks for your projects?’ After I answered, ‘Yes!’ Ricky said, ‘Then you need to see this!’”
In that dumpster was an overturned large moving box filled with corks. Next to that box were two more large and closed boxes marked “corks.” As Mary quickly dashed off to retrieve her SUV, Butler and her two nephews pulled out the unopened boxes, which they loaded into Mary’s vehicle.
“In the meantime, a gentleman came along and uprighted the open box,” Butler said. “He took that one for himself.”
The next day, Butler opened the two boxes to find an unbelievable discovery. “I was amazed!” she said. “There were 6,000 to 8,000 corks in each box. But what was even more exciting was their diversity. Those corks were from around the world—Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Chile, Argentina, New Zealand and Australia as well as Napa Valley, Sonoma County and Southern California. Some of the corks were all shriveled up 1960s corks, Champagne corks, composite and synthetic corks.
“Also, you could tell some of the corks had been in contact with the wine too long as there were wine crystals at their ends.” Butler added, “I try to point the red wine stained tip of the corks outward on the wreaths. In those two boxes there was everything imaginable from ‘Two-Buck Chuck’ to Baron Lafite Rothschild. It was a treasure trove!”
“But is a mystery, too!,” she added “I still wonder who spent years collecting all of these corks. It was obvious, those corks were very special to them, which makes the corks even more special to me.”
With this unexpected gift, Butler has created, and can create, custom wreaths and trees. “I’ve made theme wreaths featuring one specific wine region or winery,” she said.
Or, she can create, and has created, custom wreaths exclusively using corks given to her, such as the one she made for Beringer Winery as well as the Constellation Wine Group.
Butler finishes each wreath with a silk grapevine garland and a bow of either Cabernet or Chardonnay-colored ribbon. The trees she tops with either an angel or a star, but she will embellish the piece to suit her customer’s tastes. “I’ve even left them plain because my customer, or their children, wanted to decorate it themselves,” Butler said.
She also goes the extra mile — literally — for her customers. “The wreaths and especially the trees are difficult to ship,” she said. “So I’m very happy to personally deliver them locally at no extra charge.”
“You can buy cork wreaths from online sites, but they don’t have the meaning, history and unique character of my wreaths and trees. While you have to make a few decision along the way, it is always a very cathartic thing for me to do.”
Now blessed with an overabundance of corks, Butler’s home is filled with boxes and baskets brimming over with those wine bottle closures. “When people come into my home and see all of these corks, the first thing they say is, ‘You must drink a lot of wine!’” Butler added with a smile, “But, actually, I’m more of a beer drinker.”