‘A FLORA OF NAPA COUNTY’: A BOTANIST’S 30-YEAR JOURNEY RESEARCHING NATIVE PLANTS

Andrea: And you found a new species, right?

Ruygt: Yes! I found three different things. First, I found something unique and sent the information to a colleague, and he agreed with me. We worked on that together, then he described it and named it. Second, I discovered a new species altogether that I described and got to name, Ruygtii- the blue curls. The third was Alice Clover, which I helped describe with two other individuals. It’s a complicated process to describe a new species or sub-species, and I’m still working on getting more comfortable with it.

Andrea: Can you tell us more about “A Flora of Napa County”?

Jake: Yes, it’s a complete learning guide for anyone who is interested or needs to know about the native plant life in the Napa Valley. The start of the book contains the cultural history of the Napa Valley, and the impact of vegetation. I write about other people who have collected and contributed to building up this flora over the last 100 years. There’s a list of the rare species in Napa County, and a short list of plants thought to be extinct.

There are appendices about the indigenous use of plants, on bird use and mammal habitats, as well as plants that have been recorded in the county, but weren’t added to the official Flora because of missing information.