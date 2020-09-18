A heart for animals: Berryessa resident copes with the aftermath of the 2020 wildfires

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard Wilson has a heart for animals. Over the years, he has donated emergency oxygen kits for pets to fire departments in Napa County to help animals survive fires.

Now, Wilson is grieving for the pets that he couldn’t save when fire swept through his Berryessa Highlands neighborhood and burned his home along with those of his neighbors. Though he saved his five dogs and two cats he lost 18 exotic birds, a turtle and his fish.

“I had neighbors that said they thought there was no way the fire would jump the lake, over to the Highlands,” Wilson recalls. “When the sirens went up our street telling us to vacate, I literally had 15 minutes to get out.”

In that short time, he managed to grab some photos that were hanging on the wall as well as his dogs and cats and their food but had to leave his other pets.

Unable to drive due to a fractured ankle and neuropathy in his feet, Wilson got a ride to safety with his neighbor Cheryl Blanchett, as she evacuated. Though Blanchett’s car was packed with her own pets and belongings, she somehow fit Wilson and his pets into her vehicle.

“I had two small dogs on my lap,” Wilson said. “There was no room for me to bring a carrier. My medium-sized dog was sitting on her cat carrier.”