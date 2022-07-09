A home for a teacher: A collaborative effort -- and sweat equity -- solves housing challenge in Angwin

Does this scenario sound familiar? A member of a family gets a great job in a beautiful location but finds the housing market in that area is way out of reach. It happened to Matthew Lee’s family.

“We moved here from Mount Vernon, Washington,” said Lee, an educator at Pacific Union College Preparatory School in Angwin. “We assumed we’d find a house, but the market was too expensive. We had to rent for eight years.”

The Lee family searched Angwin, Deer Park and Pope Valley to no avail.

According to the BAREIS Multiple Listing Service, the median price difference between a house sold in Angwin in May 2021 and May 2022 was an increase of 479%; Napa County’s difference between the two years was an increase of 61%. The available stock of houses was another obstacle; Angwin had only five houses sold this May.

“We’re doers and doers find a way to do it,” said Lee of his wife and two children. “We had to look at creative options. It took a lot, but we now have a home. Pacific Union College has a housing program for employees, and they have property designated for homes. They own the land, and the employee has an opportunity to construct a home and build equity. The employee is putting their money into a mortgage instead of rent.”

The college’s primary campus covers about 150 of the college’s 1,900 acres.

There was a fair amount of sweat equity involved in construction.

“We were in contact with the builder every day,” Lee said. “We worked with subcontractors and did plumbing, electrical and roof work. It was an amazing experience, and I learned a lot about building and our house. I now know everything about how it works.”

“The design for the house is simple yet maximizes space. It’s 1,290 square feet but feels much larger. Signum Architecture did a great job. They talked with me as the design took shape and worked through any ideas or suggestions. The property is on a hill facing west, so we see the sunset every night.”

“There’s still a lot of work to do on the outside as far as landscaping. That’s what I’m doing during the summer.”

Jarrod Denton, a partner in Signum Architecture LLP in St. Helena, designed the three-bedroom home. Signum worked with contractor Helmer & Sons to build the economical house.

“To keep it cost-effective, we knew we needed to keep it affordable,” said Denton. “At first, the builder and I thought the best way to do that was with a prefab house. But after consulting about it and looking at the property, we felt we could make the cost palatable to build on site. That, plus the sweat equity the homeowners were willing to put in, made the costs work.”

“In each layer of architecture, we would try to pull things that did double duty. The roof panels were already structurally insulated and lightweight, cutting down labor costs, and we had the roof installed in two or three hours. Another factor is that the design is done in four-foot increments (the width of plywood) for zero waste. We optimized the materials we used in every part of it.”

Denton explained that there previously had been a home on the site in the 1900s.

“We basically used the same footprint of the original house. The driveway was already there, so there were only minor improvements needed. Mature trees are on the property. The septic system connects to the college’s. It was a conventional house so there was no problem with permits; it was the normal process.”

Another advantage of the site is that it’s on a slope with unique features.

“There is an adjacent rock formation of boulders, great for young kids," Denton said. "There are paths for them to ride bikes. It abuts the bank of a creek, too. The design is an open plan with a deck outside.”

What advice can he offer to anyone trying to build a home?

“The lesson learned is labor is costly," Denton said. "Turn the tables; anything you can do to reduce the labor cost is a win. I think that labor versus materials is about 60% to 40%. For example, we specified products that have pre-drilled holes to route wires. We designed in four-foot modules and used a simple shape. Anytime the homeowners can do part of the labor helps. Of course, you must have a contractor willing to develop a working relationship with them, which can be hard to find.”

He praised the college’s program.

“Pacific Union College had the ability to build workforce housing. It’s convenient for the employee to walk, run or drive to work because the family is an eighth of a mile from the school.”

Matthew Lee agreed.

“It’s a valuable thing that Pacific Union College offers to employees,” Lee said. “They made it work.”