Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: COVID-19 and Hoarding 101

The person whose hoarding is most likely to have worsened during Covid is at about Level 2 or 3. Anxiety about letting anyone into the home to help exacerbates the problem. A handy person isn’t hired to fix things as they break, a cleaning person is not hired to keep up with weekly scrub downs and an organizer is not hired to help gain control of the clutter. Even if the person is not going out to shop, there is a whole world online that delivers, adding to the problem.

I have not witnessed much success, even with therapy, in Level 4 or 5 hoarders, but at Level 2 and 3 I’ve seen firsthand some complete turn-arounds, with some former hoarders even embracing minimalism. Supportive families are crucial but it is up to the individual to wake up to the fact that life is waiting on the other side of hoarding.

If you find yourself or a loved one struggling with clutter that has increased during the pandemic, try limiting your news and social media intake. Even a few minutes of news can noticeably increase my anxiety level (especially during what used to be called “summer” and “harvest” or “crush” and is now called “fire season). I’m limiting my new to reading just the headlines of one national newspaper and our local Register. I find that’s usually plenty. Too much news is mental clutter.