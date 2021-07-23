Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Happiness is a clean drawer

The spice drawer or cupboard is another level of difficulty because you will have to squint and search for the “good by” dates. Always take everything out of a drawer and wipe it out before organizing. You will not achieve the same level of order if you just leave everything in the drawer and look at the items one at a time; although it seems like the “easier, softer way,” it is actually much more difficult and confusing to work that way.

A vitamin cupboard or tea drawer is another fairly easy project. Anything expired or that you haven’t used in a year might be an easy out

The pantry as a whole is usually a big project, but one shelf or category (soups, snack foods, canned goods) might be your easy win of the week.

In the bathroom, the top drawer where your daily essentials probably live can make a big difference in how you feel each morning when you start your day. Wash out the drawer and its containers and put back only the items you need on a daily basis. Anything else might get moved to a lower drawer, for example, eye shadows you only wear for special occasions, and you will probably find a few things to toss, like an old tube of mascara.