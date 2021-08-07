Angela Hoxsey, House in Order, Matchy matchy

I like matching containers in closets and pantries and prefer white or clear plastic, which is easy to wipe clean, important in the case of food or make-up storage. In a clothing closet, your clothes and accessories are easier to appreciate against the simple, plain storage system. Cushy celebrity closets with chandeliers and champagne refrigerators have nothing on a clean white closet with excellent lighting.

One of the most annoying facts of modern life is that once you commit to a matching set of something, the manufacturer inevitably ceases producing it. Thus, if you break a glass or plate, you may no longer have a complete set. In these cases, wait until you break a few more things and then buy a complementary few pieces of something that will work as a blended set.

For example, when you get down to three water glasses, buy three or four of a different type that will look interesting with the ones you already own and alternate them when you set the table for an “I meant it to look this way,” dinner party. Try it with cloth napkins, dinner plates, and forks if you find that forks tend to go missing or get mangled in the garbage disposal over the years.