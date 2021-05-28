Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Moving season suggestions

Antiques and antiquities are also difficult to sell, although now that we are coming out of Covid restrictions in-person auctions will start happening again. Large furniture and things like pianos are tough to find homes for, so the earlier you start looking, the better.

With small antiques and antiquities like dishes and vases, the condition is crucial. In 2020, most items needed to be in mint condition in order to sell. Without buyers being able to see items in person, the chance of a sale falling through due to an items’ condition once received were very good, so auction houses avoided almost anything chipped, cracked or otherwise imperfect.

Next, I suggest interviewing at least three moving companies and also ask anyone you know about their moving experience. Sometimes knowing who not to hire is just as important as a glowing recommendation. Try one national, one local and one out of town (like East Bay) moving company. If you are not sure where you will land and need storage, a moving company with its own storage facility is a good bet.

Moving companies carry insurance and are trained to pack well, so unless your art and other things are extremely valuable, you should be able to trust your mover to handle all of the packings. That said, be sure to inquire during the interview about their insurance and get specifics.