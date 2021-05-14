Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Organizing your arts and crafts supplies

Something that has worked well for me and a lot of my clients are snap together plastic containers for pens and small drawing supplies or collage supplies, like scissors. A quilting client uses tall Elfa wire drawers to organized folded fabric.

Fishing tackle boxes are famously handy for organizing beading supplies or other crafts with a wide variety of small materials. When lightweight, on wheels or with handles, craft supply containers can be brought out for hobby time and easily put away when a room is needed for another purpose.

As with most organizing dilemmas, crafting supply organization starts at the purchase point. Do you really do the craft? Do you really need that extra supply? Do you really need all that extra inventory? Keeping your supplies as minimal as possible yet still having enough to complete a project is the sweet spot. I just let go of a can of spray adhesive and a can of spray sealer that I’d been holding on to for no specific craft for almost ten years.