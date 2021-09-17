Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Pandemic era holiday planning

Christmas can involve many layers of tasks, so in a year when it is tough to plan parties and travel, you might prefer working on things you know for sure you can make happen. I didn’t send out cards last year and would really like to this year. That means planning and taking a photo or buying cards, getting stamps, making sure the address list is ready and putting a couple evenings on the calendar to actually write them out.

Giving gifts is another tradition that can’t be cancelled, although if you have to mail things rather than give them in person at a holiday gathering it does add another layer of work. Do you have a list of recipients and gift ideas ready? How’s your wrapping paper supply? Give your gift wrap a once over and make a list of anything you need. Get it early and avoid feeling rushed.

Do you want to get a holiday play list ready or borrow one from someone you follow on Spotify so that when the time comes you can put it on and let it help inspire you?

If you love to decorate and didn’t last year, pull down your decorations while the weather is good and make sure they are in good repair and ready for service. It’s a perfect time to do a purge and donate or consign unwanted decorations sooner rather than later. Be sure to call and see what people are accepting. The windows for holiday-related donations and consignment are pretty slim.