Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Pandemic era holiday planning

Hints of Halloween are starting to nibble at the edges of grocery store displays and turkeys will trot into view before we can say “trick or treat.”
After that, jingle bells will raise the Christmas alarm reminding us of all the holiday tasks we need to add to our to-do lists. This year will probably be all over the board as far as how much or how little people want to participate in the decorating, gift giving and parties. Last year I did little more than the minimum, but I’m feeling inspired this year to start planning and maybe you are too.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
What is your vision for each of the upcoming holidays and what do you need to start doing to make it happen?
Will you or your kids need costumes for Halloween? Are you up to decorating the front porch this year? Do you want to bake any special treats or buy candy to give away? Do you feel like hosting a costume party or jack-o-lantern carving session? If you, like me, love celebrating Dia de los Muertos rather than Halloween, do you need to make a trip to Michael’s for altar-building supplies or think about who you might make a little altar for this year?
Are you up to hosting Thanksgiving this year? How early do you need to have discussions with family and friends about the logistics of gathering or any travel, I necessary? Do you already have your tried-and-true recipes or do you want to do something different this year and need to try some things out?
Christmas can involve many layers of tasks, so in a year when it is tough to plan parties and travel, you might prefer working on things you know for sure you can make happen. I didn’t send out cards last year and would really like to this year. That means planning and taking a photo or buying cards, getting stamps, making sure the address list is ready and putting a couple evenings on the calendar to actually write them out.
Giving gifts is another tradition that can’t be cancelled, although if you have to mail things rather than give them in person at a holiday gathering it does add another layer of work. Do you have a list of recipients and gift ideas ready? How’s your wrapping paper supply? Give your gift wrap a once over and make a list of anything you need. Get it early and avoid feeling rushed.
Do you want to get a holiday play list ready or borrow one from someone you follow on Spotify so that when the time comes you can put it on and let it help inspire you?
If you love to decorate and didn’t last year, pull down your decorations while the weather is good and make sure they are in good repair and ready for service. It’s a perfect time to do a purge and donate or consign unwanted decorations sooner rather than later. Be sure to call and see what people are accepting. The windows for holiday-related donations and consignment are pretty slim.
Give some advance thought to what would make the fall and winter holidays more creative and joyful for you and your family—do as little as you like, but this might be a year to push yourself a bit so that you remember how good it feels to participate in festivities and get into the spirit of the season.
With each holiday you might feel more energized to do a little more for the next one and by December’s end you’ll be ready to ring in the New Year with a renewed feeling of hope and connection. Stay tuned for tips on organizing a holiday party, next column.
Before and after: This south Napa home, once in "uninhabitable condition" is now about to be flipped, and for a healthy profit
2331 Arthur St. "before"
2331 Arthur St. "after"
2331 Arthur St. "before"
2331 Arthur St. "after"
2331 Arthur "before"
2331 Arthur St. "after"
2331 Arthur "before"
2331 Arthur St. "after"
2331 Arthur "before"
2331 Arthur St. "after"
2331 Arthur "before"
2331 Arthur St. "after"
2331 Arthur "before"
2331 Arthur St. "after"
2331 Arthur St. "after"
2331 Arthur St. "after"
2331 Arthur "before"
2331 Arthur St. "after"
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
These Napans hope to open a new charter middle school at the old St. John's elementary campus downtown.
Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama are among the golf standouts committing to play at the Fortinet Championship Sept. 15-19, organizer…
An advisory committee's endorsement of putting the vacant Carneros school site up for sale will go before NVUSD's board Sept. 23.
The proposed 12-home Western Meadows Subdivision, located at 1044 Borrette Lane, was unanimously approved by the Napa City Council.
American Canyon is moving ahead with 291 housing units on Oat Hill, despite concerns by the county and state relating to the nearby airport.
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
The city of Napa's rental vacancy rate is 1.7% this year, according to an annual city survey, which means the city is still facing a severe re…
According to UC-Davis researchers, the "Future" of big data in wine is already here.
Going Upstage: Napa native takes over longtime local staging business with big plans.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…