Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Post-pandemic filing

4. Your files are too full. Please don’t hoard paper. Talk to your realtor, attorney, CPA, or other professional about what you absolutely need to keep and what is ok to shred or recycle. Most everything financial is digitized, so you may not need to keep any financial papers at all, although I recommend you do because they are easier to read, so I keep the current year’s-worth in my file system. If your file drawers are too full, you will resist—or simply find it impossible—to add more paper to them.

5. You don’t trust your system. If you pull files and don’t put them back, then make a new folder because you can’t find the old one, then find you have two of the same, etc. you will end up not trusting your system. This usually happens because…

6. If you pull a file, and can’t put it back immediately for some reason, it is no longer a reference file but probably a project. In that case, make copies of the papers you need and label a new file with the project name, and put the original file back. Project files shouldn’t go into your system until they are complete. Nothing with a “to do” attached to it should be filed away. Instead, keep project files somewhere else, like a box that can move around with you, a graduated file holder on your desk, or a separate file drawer for projects only.