Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Spice Space

The kitchen spice situation is often an exotic little island of disorder. Fortunately, it’s one of the organizing tasks that doesn’t require heavy lifting or a lot of emotional decision-making. There are some fun ways to manage your collection of these colorful, pungent ingredients. I get a petite thrill every time I open my spice drawer — it’s the jewelry box of the kitchen.

In a drawer: This is my favorite method of organizing spices. I do not use those special drawer inserts that lift up the bottles—they take up too much room. Lay the spice jars down, labels facing up. If you have a lot of spices and need to lay jars on top of one another, I prefer the cylindrical type so that you can spin them to see the label as they will inevitably get jostled out of label up position. This is one of the only instances I choose rounded over squared when it comes to containers.

On a wall: A wall spice rack or magnetized spice containers on the side of the fridge can be a great solution. I’ve had issues with the magnetized containers spilling if the lids don’t seal well. Also, they don’t look as sleek if you label them (part of the appeal is seeing the spice through the clear lid), but this storage method is very handy and a good look for a modern kitchen.