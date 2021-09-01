Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: The category dilemma

The number one difference I see between people who are naturally organized and those who aren’t is the ability to categories items. Categorizing ability is also why a huge pile of amorphous stuff, or even an entire room of randomness, doesn’t (usually) overwhelm me, which, as an organizer, is my superpower. Learning to identify categories and keep them as clear and straightforward as possible is a skill that can be developed.

As I’ve written in past columns, giving language to what you are doing and naming each item you encounter when organizing can’t be overstated as a helpful way to stay focused and on track. You might think you need to know exactly where to start, but just start somewhere and, like the thread leading out of the Labyrinth, you’ll find your way to the bottom of the pile.

Pick up one item—any item will do—and name it. Common things I find in amorphous piles are Van Winden’s green cash cards, dental floss picks, tampons, opera ticket stubs, receipts, unused stamps, foreign coins, handmade Mother’s Day cards, half-empty expired sunscreen tubes, Ricola cough drops, batteries, phone chargers, dog-eared business cards, phone numbers scrawled on torn paper, et cetera, et cetera.