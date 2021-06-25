Bay Area gardening: Water saving tips to beat the drought

Look instead to California native plants. There are thousands of varieties that will thrive in our climate and, once they are established, require little, if any, additional irrigation.

Summer isn't the ideal time for planting them because even though they are drought tolerant, they need water to settle in. It's best to plant in the cooler months — make a note on your calendar — when, we hope, the winter rains will handle much of the irrigation.

How to water

Try watering less often but watering for longer periods of time. That will encourage your plants' roots to follow the water downward, expanding as they grow. Deep root systems can better tolerate periods of drought.

Look into installing a drip irrigation system and a modern control system that will allow you to put the water where it's needed, when it's needed. Sprinklers can be wasteful, and older controllers don't allow flexibility for adjusting times and days.

What to water

If you are cutting back on your watering, consider which plants can survive with less water, which plants you could sacrifice and which plants will most need that precious commodity.