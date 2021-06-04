Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A bull in the china shop

I must confess. As a young retail nursery worker in the late 1970s and into the 1980s, when asked for recommendations for fast-growing evergreen trees in home landscapes, I made some mistakes. I’d like to write them off to inexperience, lack of foresight or not asking enough questions about the planned tree location. And, by far, I was not the only perpetrator.

I am talking about one of the most popular and beloved tree species in the North Bay Area: coastal redwood. In the right setting, it is unmatched for elegant evergreen foliage, rapid growth, longevity, and resistance to pests and diseases. On the other hand, what looks cute as a youngster can become a monumental problem when it grows up.

A redwood with a trunk diameter of one inch, planted around 1980, can now have a trunk diameter of three or four feet. One specimen I have in mind, perhaps 50 years old, attained a trunk diameter of over six feet. And I was put in the position to make a recommendation for saving or removing it. It was planted only about 12 feet from a house, which now had doors sticking because roots had begun to lift the foundation.