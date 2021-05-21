Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A common oak pest turns lethal

So, how do you water a tree? Any number of methods can work: Portable sprinklers, soaker hose if the ground is level, permanent drip irrigation systems or the “TRIC” (Tree Ring Irrigation Contraption) recommended by UC Davis California Center for Urban Horticulture( https://ccuh.ucdavis.edu/tric ). It is a drip irrigation kit that homeowners can put together from components available at local irrigation supply stores.

My general recommendation is a broad soaking of the entire root zone when probing confirms dryness or the tree shows signs of stress such as dull or folded leaves or when leaves and bark exposed to direct sunlight are warm to the touch.

Use a spading fork, shovel, a sharpened length of ¼-inch rebar, or even a long screwdriver as a moisture probe. Retrieve a small sample of soil from a depth of about 12 inches. If it feels moist and holds together in clump, it is probably moist enough. When probing verifies near dryness, irrigate again. Be aware that site conditions can vary tremendously.

Soils on the valley floor can be deep and water table depths vary and change over time. Soil layers on upland sites may be shallow and stony. Monitoring to a depth of 12 inches is not perfect but it is better than guessing.