Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A common oak pest turns lethal

Here is a pest of coastal live oaks I have been observing for decades. The signs of infestation commonly seen on the lower trunks are roughened bark, round exit holes about 1/8 inch wide, and accumulations of “frass” — reddish-brown granules resembling coarse coffee grounds in bark crevices and around the base of the trees.
It is called sycamore borer, since it is a pest of Western sycamore trees, which are scarce here, around Napa Valley. But it thrives in our live oaks, especially in large and/or stressed trees.
The species is a clearwing moth named Synanthedon resplendens, somewhat resembling a small yellowjacket, but thinner. I managed to catch one emerging from the trunk of a coastal live oak a few years ago as it pushed out of its papery pupal casing, protruding from the exit hole.
The adult lays eggs on the bark, the eggs hatch into larvae that feed in the bark – not the inner wood. They pupate in their tunnels and emerge as young adults. There is only one generation per year.
I have regarded it as a minor pest since I had seen it in many oaks showing no apparent loss of vigor in spite of prominent infestations. One reference book referred to it saying “no control is generally recommended.”
Then, recently, I witnessed an extremely heavy infestation in old oak, so extensive I felt it was a major contributor to the decline of the tree.
Another reference, “Oaks in the Urban Landscape” (UC Publication 3518) states: “Heavy infestations can cause considerable damage.” And this in the UC IPM Online article on clearwing moths: “Drought stress leads to attack by borers…”
Coastal live oak is one of many tree species vulnerable to clearwing moths. Various species infest Monterey pine, Douglas fir, alder, ash, birch, poplar, willow, apricot, cherry, peach, and plum. The potential for damage in drought and extreme heat is far-reaching. Details of their habits and life cycles vary but two overarching principles apply to the management of these tree pests.
1. Providing appropriate growing conditions is the primary strategy.
2. Preventing physical wounds and sun injury.
Consider the natural adaptations of the tree and provide care modeled after the ideal growing conditions. For mature coastal live oaks, it is good drainage, full sunlight, and a mulched root zone that is mostly dry from May through October and moist from November through April.
For drought-stressed oaks, supplemental irrigation mimicking a normal rainy season is advisable. Even some judicious summer irrigation, not near the trunk, can improve the trees’ vitality and resistance to pests.
In contrast, for the more water-needy trees like white alder, ash, birch, poplar, and willows, consistent moisture through our dry seasons, and even in droughty winters, is a must.
So, how do you water a tree? Any number of methods can work: Portable sprinklers, soaker hose if the ground is level, permanent drip irrigation systems or the “TRIC” (Tree Ring Irrigation Contraption) recommended by UC Davis California Center for Urban Horticulture( https://ccuh.ucdavis.edu/tric ). It is a drip irrigation kit that homeowners can put together from components available at local irrigation supply stores.
My general recommendation is a broad soaking of the entire root zone when probing confirms dryness or the tree shows signs of stress such as dull or folded leaves or when leaves and bark exposed to direct sunlight are warm to the touch.
Use a spading fork, shovel, a sharpened length of ¼-inch rebar, or even a long screwdriver as a moisture probe. Retrieve a small sample of soil from a depth of about 12 inches. If it feels moist and holds together in clump, it is probably moist enough. When probing verifies near dryness, irrigate again. Be aware that site conditions can vary tremendously.
Soils on the valley floor can be deep and water table depths vary and change over time. Soil layers on upland sites may be shallow and stony. Monitoring to a depth of 12 inches is not perfect but it is better than guessing.
Clearwing borers take advantage of wounds, such as sun injury. In addition to appropriate irrigation, especially for young fruit trees, prevent sun injury by painting exposed trunk and limb surfaces with slightly diluted white interior latex paint, trunk white, or wrap them with a white fabric tree wrap and maintain it until the canopy is big enough to shade the bark.
There is lot more to know on this subject: Here is a link: http://ipm.ucanr.edu/PMG/PESTNOTES/pn7477.html
Can we expect this kind of infestation to increase as the drought continues? We should expect it and do what we can to protect valued specimens.
Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist. it his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.