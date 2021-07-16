Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A spectacular, drought-tolerant palm

Having just returned from Southern California- Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, I have palms on my mind. To me, as a temperate Mid-California based arborist, it seems they don’t have many regular trees down there. But there are miles and miles of palms: king, queen, windmill, date, Canary Island date, Pygmy date, Mediterranean fan, and others I do not even recognize.

Naturally, landscape architects must gravitate in that direction, considering the climate is Sunset Zone 24, where winter lows rarely dip below 45 degrees F, and water stress is relatively low because of the cooling coastal influence.

Here in Napa County, we are largely in Zones 14 and 15 with some areas in Zones 17 and 7. Many of those palms could not survive our Napa Valley and Pope Valley winters (at least the way winters used to be), with occasional hard-freezing nights. A few do well here: Canary Island, date, windmill, Mexican fan, queen, Guadalupe and Mediterranean fan.

One species I barely mentioned in my column about locally reliable palms (Nov. 5, 2019) came to my attention as we strolled the grounds at our hotel at Newport Beach. This palm has large, blue-gray fronds and spectacular, arching flowering stems (inflorescences). It is known by various common names, including blue hesper palm, gray goddess palm, blue fan palm, and Mexican blue palm. I refer to it by the latter.