Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A strange creature from another zone

Here is a problem that appears to be increasing, so I want to draw attention to it. I saw it for the first time a few years ago, then it popped up last July in Yountville, and again a couple of weeks ago, here in Napa.

In the first instance, I heard from someone very concerned about a small tree in their front yard being covered with string, gauzy white material.

The small tree, as it turned out, was a shiny xylosma (Xylosma congestum), a broadleaf evergreen shrub commonly planted in landscapes. There is a compact, form that remains small, but the species often grows to be a small tree.

Nursery people and gardeners in our region know it as a virtually problem-free plant. It is a thorny, broadleaf evergreen, tolerant of a wide range of climate and garden conditions. Back in the 70’s it was one of the go-to plants in landscape design. Now it seems to be out of favor, probably as a matter of style and taste, but many have thrived in landscapes of that era, mostly undeterred by pests, diseases, droughts and freezes.

My first experience with it was in a north-Napa front yard. After looking at it, and digging into references, I found it was the “giant whitefly.” Now, years later, it has turned up again and again.