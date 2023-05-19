Continuing the theme of nature and nurture — see my May 6 column about what makes trees thrive — let’s look at a local example of trees planted in the wrong place. The species: California sycamore (Platanus racemosa). The wrong place: Napa. Why? Anthracnose, a fungal disease that kills or disfigures leaves, buds, and branches. Anthracnose is a general term for a group of fungal diseases that infect many different plants. Other local examples include native oaks that may be affected, and ‘Modesto’ ash trees that tend to shed their new leaves throughout spring.

Sycamores, aka “plane trees” come in a wide variety of species. Most common in and around the SF Bay Area are the London planes — Platanus X hispanica — which come in several cultivated varieties (c v’s). For many years, a staple in the nursery trade and landscape design, the most popular cv was ’Bloodgood,’ favored for its durability, rapid growth rate and resistance to anthracnose. Over time, it turned out ‘Bloodgood’ is very susceptible to sycamore scale — an insect that causes leaf spotting and shedding — and in some situations, powdery mildew, which also causes leaf shedding. Every tree variety has vulnerabilities. ‘Bloodgood’ is now largely supplanted by ‘Columbia’ which is resistant to scale, powdery mildew, and anthracnose. Good examples can be seen in the upright, young plane trees around Soscol Ave. and Gasser Drive. In contrast, the California sycamores on the north side of Imola Avenue near Coombs Street are hammered by anthracnose, and they probably will be every year, with some variation, depending on the weather.

The virulence of sycamore anthracnose (Apiognomonia veneta) is tied both to the tree species and climate. Trees evolve and succeed in particular climate conditions. California (or Western) sycamore is native to California, Baja California and north-western Mexico, where it thrives in floodplains, canyons and along streams where moisture is plentiful. The dynamics of climate favoring different phases of the disease are complicated, but to simplify, sycamore anthracnose is most active in mild and wet conditions and suppressed in dry, warm weather.

On the “nature” side, California sycamore has inherently good vigor. It is a robust and tall tree, capable of living 150 years. The National Champion is in Goleta (north of Santa Brbara). It measured 98-feet tall with a trunk circumference of 612-inches (16-foot trunk diameter!).

On the “nurture” side, I have noted only a couple of local plantings, those along Imola Avenue and some in a parking lot in Yountville. Both have shown disease symptoms soon after being planted.

As it is in real estate, tree success is dependent on location.

There are no bad trees, just bad planning.