Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Far Out Arboriculture

I spent the better part of last week sequestered in my office, virtually attending “Far Out Arboriculture”. That was the title for the annual conference of the Western Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.
The idea being to open our thinking and horizons. My 13 pages of notes barely represent the wealth of knowledge and experience shared by the speakers, the camaraderie within the profession, and my own sense of being humbled by it all. What a wakeup call.
The conference was to be held among the redwoods of the North Coast, but of course, with COVID concerns and restrictions, it had to be virtual, adding a layer of complexity to the already challenging logistics. The chapter pulled it off beautifully.
Topics ranged from the philosophical keynote by Obi Kaufman: “The Mind of the Redwood Forest”, to the practical: “The Closest Call- Near Misses of 3 of the World’s Best Climbers.”
Here are a few highlights from my point of view:
-- The Sequoia Park Zoo Walk: Scott Baker, of Tree Solutions Inc., speaking on tree houses, zipline courses and tree walks -there are 74 “canopy walkways” in forests around the world- told the story of the one just opened in Sequoia Park in the City of Eureka.
There is an old growth coastal redwood grove in a 70-acre park within the city limits. With the commitment of the Zoo board of directors and extensive professional collaboration, a walkway has been installed high in the redwood canopy. Scott noted that a generous donor agreed to fund the project on the condition that it had to be 100 feet above ground. The project required a major assessment of the trees, a year of design work, cautious installation without heavy equipment in the root zones, and state of the art anchoring systems. The walk is partly rigid, ADA accessible and partly “bouncy” catenary (suspension bridges). Everything is anchored into the tree trunks with specialized TABS – Tree Attachment Bolts. Scott related how, on the recent opening day, he could not help but tear up seeing everyone absolutely all smiles as they finished the walk. I am definitely going ASAP.
-- In “Ginormous Trees Have Big effects”, Steven Hart from UC Merced related how plants modify soils. Numerous studies since the 19th century, observational and experimental, have shown this. Dr. Hart studied the soil chemistry and soil/root organisms in the Merced, Tuolumne and Mariposa Giant Sequoia groves and compared effects with those of nearby sugar pines. He found, in contrast to sugar pines, Giant Sequoias have greater positive effects: reduced bulk density, higher availability of Nitrogen, and higher content of organic matter. Big trees do have big effects.
-- In “Oaks for California’s Future” Dave Muffly of Oaktopia (www.oaktopia.org) in the Palo Alto area, and as Senior Arborist for Apple, has been working for years with unusual species of oaks and discovering some that hold promise for survival as our climate heats up and weather patterns change. An outstanding example is the netleaf oak (Quercus rugosa). A partially evergreen white oak, he said it is the most planted tree in Mexico. Specimens he planted and has been monitoring along a sound wall in Palo Alto shrugged off a 115º heat wave while California natives showed heat scorching effects.
-- Three top level tree workers, Jared Abrojena, Chad Brey, and Mark Chisolm, related harrowing experiences where they came through unhurt but a bit wiser. How would you like to be way up in a big oak, have it fall over and ride it down? That tree had a hidden structural defect that escaped notice on a pre-climbing inspection. A good take-away: When asked: Have you ever refused a work assignment because it was too dangerous? Jared said he refused a work plan but not the assignment. He said the right way to do it cost three times as much.
-- “Women in Arboriculture: Diverse paths to Arboricultural Careers: Seven women told their stories about progressing from early career choices in other fields into more interesting and fulfilling careers. Their work ranges from Disneyland’s Arborist to a City Parks Supervisor, San Francisco Friends of the Urban Forest VP of Operations, private Consulting Arborist, and others. Hearing their stories and comparing it to my own, I felt a strong sense of camaraderie.
It is edifying to keep up with the profession and hear diverse points of view. As one of the climbers said: “Be an eternal student!”
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.