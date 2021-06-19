Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Far Out Arboriculture

I spent the better part of last week sequestered in my office, virtually attending “Far Out Arboriculture”. That was the title for the annual conference of the Western Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.

The idea being to open our thinking and horizons. My 13 pages of notes barely represent the wealth of knowledge and experience shared by the speakers, the camaraderie within the profession, and my own sense of being humbled by it all. What a wakeup call.

The conference was to be held among the redwoods of the North Coast, but of course, with COVID concerns and restrictions, it had to be virtual, adding a layer of complexity to the already challenging logistics. The chapter pulled it off beautifully.

Topics ranged from the philosophical keynote by Obi Kaufman: “The Mind of the Redwood Forest”, to the practical: “The Closest Call- Near Misses of 3 of the World’s Best Climbers.”

Here are a few highlights from my point of view:

-- The Sequoia Park Zoo Walk: Scott Baker, of Tree Solutions Inc., speaking on tree houses, zipline courses and tree walks -there are 74 “canopy walkways” in forests around the world- told the story of the one just opened in Sequoia Park in the City of Eureka.