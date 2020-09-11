Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Hot topics for tree care

With respect to the unprecedented wildfires and heat waves, I want to share some examples of people’s worries and, in some cases, incorrect conclusions.
A property owner observed valley oaks dropping leaves in late August. He worried that it might be Sudden Oak Death (SOD).
Most of the leaves had fallen from several specimens. The leafless outer branch tips were supple and smooth, and buds were formed for growth next spring. There were no signs of pests or decay. Some of the fallen leaves showed patchy dead areas .
The trees are in an upland setting, far from creek banks, deep alluvial soil, and any source of moisture. The region has been experiencing extreme, prolonged hot weather. Valley oaks have never been documented to be infected with Sudden Oak Death disease. (Phytophthora ramorum).
Conclusions: The defoliation is not a result of SOD. Instead, the most likely cause of defoliation is heat and drought stress. In addition, some leaves were infected with anthracnose—fungal foliar diseases—in spring, leading to some leaf shedding.
Blue oak stands in various parts of Napa County are showing brown leaves and shedding. One person spoke out on social media stating the cause as a pest and disease outbreak.
Viewing various blue oak woodland areas around Napa County over the past few weeks I have seen some stands apparently unaffected while others show a fairly uniform brown to gold foliar color across the whole stand of trees.
As I have written before in this space, there is a new oak pest/disease complex affecting valley oaks and a few blue oaks. It is called Mediterranean Oak Borer (MOB). (see these links: https://ucanr.edu/sites/mobpc/
“It initially attacks the crown of the tree, where it will kill individual limbs”, and “blue oaks are affected to a lesser extent,” the Pest Alert article states.
The uniform coloration of entire tree canopies and entire stands of blue oaks is not consistent with MOB. Trees have been subjected to drought and extreme, prolonged hot weather. Blue oaks have a natural ability to avoid summer drought damage by shedding leaves. It is not unusual to see some of them shedding leaves in August. The widespread shedding this year is consistent with the unusually long and intense heat.
Conclusion: The shedding is not likely to be the result of MOB. Instead, it is most likely a result of drought and heat.
Two bigleaf maple trees (Acer macrophyllum), about 5-inch trunk caliper, transplanted to a site several years ago, are showing tip dieback and poor vigor. The owner says it is the result of leaf-eating caterpillar infestation.
Inspection revealed no caterpillars or chewing damage, just some dead upper, outer branch tips. The irrigation system consists of one bubbler per tree, located at the base of the trunk. The trees are located on a steep, bare slope with a westward facing aspect.
Big leaf maples thrive mostly in partially shaded canyons and near creeks, springs and groundwater.
Conclusion: The dieback is not a result of chewing damage by caterpillars. It is a result of drought and heat stress resulting from inadequate moisture and inappropriate tree placement.
Some homeowners, after experiencing the horror of wildfires destroying homes and trees, are now unwilling to use flammable mulch for native oak root zone care.
Though many survive in dry and largely paved-over root zones in built environments, California native oaks thrive best where litterfall is undisturbed. It breaks down and improves root-growing conditions.
Non-flammable mulches like loose gravel, compacted decomposed granite or pavers on sand do little if anything to improve root growing conditions. Coarse wood chip mulch with leaves and twigs is the best mulch for tree health but it is relatively flammable depending on coarseness and thickness. It contributes more to fire damage if it is near flammable structures, tree trunks, and exposed inner wood in tree trunk cavities. Finished, fine textured compost is the least flammable organic mulch.
Conclusion: Oaks deprived of mulch may survive but may not thrive as they should. A two-inch thick layer of fine compost can serve well for tree health while minimizing fuel for wildfires. It should be kept a few inches away from the base of the trunk, and well away from open cavities and flammable structures.
Watch now: Surveying the damage: Burned out Berryessa residents return to homes turned to rubble.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!