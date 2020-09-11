Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Hot topics for tree care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With respect to the unprecedented wildfires and heat waves, I want to share some examples of people’s worries and, in some cases, incorrect conclusions.

A property owner observed valley oaks dropping leaves in late August. He worried that it might be Sudden Oak Death (SOD).

Most of the leaves had fallen from several specimens. The leafless outer branch tips were supple and smooth, and buds were formed for growth next spring. There were no signs of pests or decay. Some of the fallen leaves showed patchy dead areas .

The trees are in an upland setting, far from creek banks, deep alluvial soil, and any source of moisture. The region has been experiencing extreme, prolonged hot weather. Valley oaks have never been documented to be infected with Sudden Oak Death disease. (Phytophthora ramorum).

Conclusions: The defoliation is not a result of SOD. Instead, the most likely cause of defoliation is heat and drought stress. In addition, some leaves were infected with anthracnose—fungal foliar diseases—in spring, leading to some leaf shedding.

Blue oak stands in various parts of Napa County are showing brown leaves and shedding. One person spoke out on social media stating the cause as a pest and disease outbreak.