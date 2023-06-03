Here is a concern that pops up continually, and I saw a bad case of it last week in Yountville: Tree trunks with rows of holes in the bark. In this instance it was in some Peruvian (aka California) pepper trees (Schinus molle). In the worst-affected tree, the tops were dying. The culprit is the red-breasted sapsucker, Sphyrapicus ruber, a Western woodpecker species. They peck the holes to feed on sap and insects attracted to the wounds. Being territorial, they keep returning to their favorite trees. The damage can be extensive.

Hole-ridden stems are usually about 4-inch diameter or larger. In one case where I saw this in an African sumac, the affected stem was only about 2 inches in diameter and the top died. In most cases affected trees show no signs of dieback.

In and around Napa Valley, commonly affected tree species include coastal live oak and white birch.

People often believe the damage to be caused by insect borers. Maybe that is because they never see the bird doing the damage. Sapsuckers are so shy that they usually go unseen. When they see a person nearby, they quickly scoot around to the opposite side of the trunk to hide.

In a case where large, transplanted pepper trees had sapsucker damage, I had the opportunity to see one. The tree owner noticed the bird, which quickly moved to the opposite side of the trunk. I snuck around the other side and got a glimpse of its red head and neck. Before I could snap a photo, it took off.

Birds of Napa County (Hermann Heinzel), states that three sapsucker species are sometimes seen here, but this one, Sphyrapicus ruber is the most common.

About the holes I found this on birdweb.org:

"Sapsuckers ... foraging strategy...consists of drilling neat horizontal rows of holes in tree trunks and then returning to those holes later to feed on the running sap and the insects attracted to it. Unlike most woodpeckers, they forage in healthy trees and can actually kill a tree if they drill too many sap holes around its trunk, although this is quite uncommon.

(They) are omnivores and feed on sap, insects, and fruits. During the nesting season they take more insects, and they feed insects to their young."

European white birches have been decimated throughout our region by the bronze birch borer (Agrilus anxius). But the exit holes the borer makes are much smaller — about 1/8 inch — randomly scattered, and oval with a flat side, making it look like a capital letter “D,” oriented in any direction.

Sapsuckers can feed on bronze birch borers. According to Insects that Feed on Trees and Shrubs (Johnson and Lyon) they “are major natural control agents” but “not generally effective in urban or suburban situations.”

When I was working for a large wholesale nursery, sapsuckers favored large-boxed, single-trunk coast live oaks. The damage rendered trees unsaleable. One of the yard foremen devised a metal screen hardware cloth cage system to protect the trunks. It worked well in the nursery, but it is not generally practical in the landscape.

Bartlett Tree Experts Research Laboratory has a Technical Report on this. (bartlett.com/resources/sapsucker-damage-and-management.pdf).

Experimenting with various exclusion methods, they found the most effective one is a physical barrier, asphalt impregnated fiberglass, aka roof repair fabric. Homeowners might try various trunk wraps like aluminum foil, or white fabric tree wrap.

Sapsuckers and most other birds are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Any attempt to prevent damage, must be limited to repelling or excluding them.