Here is a problem that can occur on trees of all sizes: The trunk splits apart below two stems of roughly equal size. In arborist lingo it is “failure of the attachment of codominant stems.” I have seen it in many tree species, from young fruit trees up to large coastal redwoods. Two stems of roughly equal diameter cannot get a good grip on each other. It is a structural defect that can be prevented if it is treated early on. All too often, it goes unnoticed until it becomes urgent.

In coastal redwoods I have seen incidents where the tree forks into two tops, high above ground. In a storm, one top splits off at the attachment, comes sailing down and punches through a roof. In fruit trees with two main stems of roughly equal diameter, the branches become heavy with fruit. The load exceeds the strength of the inherently weak attachment, and it fails. In some cases the tree is structurally ruined. In other cases it is possible to repair the damage and save a valuable tree.

Trees are not built like wooden structures with nails, screws, joist hangers, dowels, or glue fastening parts together. The closest analogy is paper mache — thin overlapping layers or relatively weak material built up over time to create a strong structure. The underlying principle is in anatomy, physiology and phenology.

In phenology, the seasonal progression of growth, branches start growing first, generating a thin layer of tissue onto the trunk or parent stem. Following that, the trunk lays down new tissue overlapping the new branch tissue. Repeated year after year, the result is a firm attachment. But there can be problems.

Branch aspect ratio: If the size of the branch is roughly equal to that of the trunk — an aspect ratio of 1 (1:1) the — the parent stem cannot get a good grip on the base of the branch. Strong attachment ratios are .5 or less (e.g. branch diameter 1”, parent stem 2”).

Branch angle: If the branch and parent stem form a tight “V” shaped angle, it prevents good overlapping of the layers of tissue. It may also cause the bark of the two parts to be pinched inside the angle: included bark. Over time the pressure of growth of the two opposing parts weakens the attachment and may lead to self-wounding and decay.

So, what are the treatments?

Prevention is first. That goes back to production in the nursery and landscape maintenance that includes young tree pruning to develop good structure. An informed nursery worker, landscape maintenance worker, or homeowner can spot this structural defect before it is too late. In some cases, and depending on the species and tree size, the codominant stem can simply be removed. As an alternative, the weaker codominant part can be pruned to reduce its size and foliage load to slow its growth. In larger trees, this approach will require a process of repeated pruning over a period of years. Cabling systems are often employed as prevention. They commonly prevent structural failures, but they need to be inspected and adjusted or revised periodically.

Second is repair. If the codominant stem partially splits away and still has enough connection to the stem below it, there may be options for stabilizing it. On small diameter stems, if the split is noticed in time, it might be bound snugly to allow the parts to graft back together.

If one of the stems splits off completely, the wound needs to be evaluated with respect to the likelihood of the remaining top failing.

If the attachment failure is partial on a big tree, there may be options for stabilizing it with hardware. The ISA Best Management Practices for ‘Tree Support Systems: Cabling, Bracing, Guying, and Propping, Second Edition’ provides details on bracing with steel rods.

Skillful repair work can, sometimes, save a valuable tree.