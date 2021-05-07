Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Is it a tree or a weed?

On a recent visit with a client, he asked me for a referral to a tree service to remove what some might call a nice shade tree. It was a healthy camphor (Cinnamomum camphora) with a trunk diameter of about 12 inches. I totally agreed with his decision.

Here is the problem: The tree undoubtedly sprouted from a seed, probably dropped by a bird, about one foot from the base of a cyclone fence. It grew nicely for, probably, about 15 years and began to cast a nice pool of shade in the garden.

But as the trunk expanded — they can eventually reach 4-foot diameter or larger — it began to push and deform the base of the fence. Considering the limited space, in this instance, the only good option was to remove the tree.

I recall another situation where the tree was a mature native oak right on the boundary of two properties and both property owners wanted to save the tree.

In that situation, where there was root zone space and the tree was located well, except for the boundary problem, they scribed the fence to the shape of the trunk, leaving enough gap to allow for trunk expansion. With a commitment to trimming the fence boards every few years, both neighbors could enjoy the benefits of a long-lived, fairly low-maintenance, and valuable shade tree.