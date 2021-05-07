Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Is it a tree or a weed?

On a recent visit with a client, he asked me for a referral to a tree service to remove what some might call a nice shade tree. It was a healthy camphor (Cinnamomum camphora) with a trunk diameter of about 12 inches. I totally agreed with his decision.
Here is the problem: The tree undoubtedly sprouted from a seed, probably dropped by a bird, about one foot from the base of a cyclone fence. It grew nicely for, probably, about 15 years and began to cast a nice pool of shade in the garden.
But as the trunk expanded — they can eventually reach 4-foot diameter or larger — it began to push and deform the base of the fence. Considering the limited space, in this instance, the only good option was to remove the tree.
I recall another situation where the tree was a mature native oak right on the boundary of two properties and both property owners wanted to save the tree.
In that situation, where there was root zone space and the tree was located well, except for the boundary problem, they scribed the fence to the shape of the trunk, leaving enough gap to allow for trunk expansion. With a commitment to trimming the fence boards every few years, both neighbors could enjoy the benefits of a long-lived, fairly low-maintenance, and valuable shade tree.
In our landscapes and woodlands here around Napa, some tree species are good actors, and some are not. And even the good actors can be pesky. In the past year, tending to the garden more carefully than ever (partly because of boredom during the COVID isolation) I have dug up and discarded numerous native oak seedlings that sprouted where there was simply no room for them to mature. I tend to mutter to them: ”You did not have to die, but you cannot live here!”
And then there is the issue of over-crowded woodlands. The issue is continually in the news regarding wildfires. With misguided practices of total fire suppression, woodlands have become tinder boxes, overloaded with crowded small trees and shrubs. What we need is larger, more fire-resistant native trees and fewer but well-placed young trees to keep healthy woodland succession going.
Considering the volunteer trees in my garden, the oak seedlings are outnumbered about 100 to 1 by glossy privets (Ligustrum lucidum). The seeds fall from a neighbor’s tree just behind my back fence, and come up in clusters where moderate weekly irrigation, unintentionally, helps them sprout. Caught early on, they can be pulled easily from moist soil with a thumb and index finger. But some escape notice and can quickly grow to 5-feet or more, camouflaged in the foliage of tall plants, like the one I just noticed starting to grow through my lemon tree.
At that size, I’d be risking a back injury trying to pull it out. Better to dig it out or cut it down and paint the stump with an appropriately labelled herbicide, depending on one’s personal preference.
The value of a tree is greatly affected by the species’ appropriateness for the local climate, and by its location on the site. Those volunteer oak seedlings in my narrow garden border, even though they are exquisitely adapted to the local climate, are worthless because of their placement.
In my experience, the common shade trees that reseed most prolifically here and tend to behave as pest plants include blackwood Acacia, silver wattle Acacia, Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus), camphor, glossy privet and European olive (Olea europaea).
Then there are those which reseed less prolifically but should nipped in the bud when they appear in an inappropriate spot: Silk tree (Albizia), Deodar cedar, Eucalyptus (various species), black walnut, Chinese Pistache, Douglas fir, oaks (many species), black locust, and Canary Island date palm.
Additionally, some species that are notorious pest plants in other regions do not seem to be such a problem here: Brazilian pepper and Chinese tallow (Triadica sebifera).
Like real estate, the value of a tree is about “Location, location, location.”
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.