Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Million Trees Napa project kicks off

In my previous column, I introduced the Napa Resource Conservation District’s new Resolution to act on the climate change crisis by adopting ‘Resolution 2022-03’ recently approved by the Napa RCD Board. I promised next to introduce the new ‘Million Trees Napa’ project.

The brainchild of three locals — Tom Gamble, owner of Gamble Family Vineyards, Jon-Mark Chappellet, now with Trainor Builders, and Anna Chouteau, St. Helena City Council —Million Trees Napa is a new nonprofit program working to improve the health and resilience of Napa County’s diverse forests through planting and stewardship.

Napa RCD has heartily agreed to take on the role of administration and technical support. Contributing to the effort will be USDA NRCS Soil Conservationist Chip Bouril, and myself as an RCD Board Member and consulting arborist. Actual programming will begin in early 2023.

Why a million trees? At a recent meeting of the Million Trees Advisory Committee, Gamble explained he looked at the total acreage of Napa County and estimated 1 million trees would fit nicely in the county, considering available space after the devastation from the wildfires and drought. Tom might be surprised to know I learned a bit of background on his enthusiasm for trees when I did a tree care consultation with his mother. She told me Tom is a lifelong tree enthusiast who likes to go out, be among the oaks, and plant acorns when they are in season.

Million Trees Napa will be science-based with respect to planting where trees are needed, mapping, and tracking long-term results. Million Trees and the RCD will be developing partnerships with local organizations, cities and towns so Napa County can set an example, using science and new technologies with the goal of advancing countywide forest stewardship and making the information and resources publicly available. Current additional partners include the city of Napa, Napa County and Cal Fire.

Napa RCD has a strong track record in forest health work. One example is the Acorns to Oaks project, which has involved more than 4,000 students and community members to plant and steward oaks over the past decade. It serves as a seed of inspiration for what this program can accomplish. And it will be getting a new boost.

Gamble Family Vineyards has made a sizeable monetary contribution to Million Trees Napa, and Gamble’s newest vinicultural pursuit, The Mill Keeper wines, will also support the efforts of the project. The Mill Keeper wines are made up of multi-vintage red and white varieties that are sourced from lesser-known California vineyards and are produced sustainably from grape to bottle.

Gamble’s and Chappellet’s vineyard and wine industry connections are serving to garner promising support from the Napa Valley Vintners who are planning to direct proceeds from this November’s Vintage Auction to Million Trees Napa and other environmental initiatives.

Gamble has said “ultimately, our hope is that Million Trees Napa will be something that this community can continue to develop for generations to come, a project that will promote climate and fire resiliency, offer people the opportunity to meaningfully connect with nature and enhance urban forestry in a rapidly-changing Napa Valley."

To find out more, visit milliontreesnapa.com. On social media see Facebook: Million Trees Napa; Twitter: @MillionTreesNapa; Instagram: @MillionTreesNapa