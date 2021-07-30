Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Plight of the Redwoods

Problems with redwood trees, both coastal redwood and Sierra giant Sequoia, have cropped up several times in recent days, so I am taking another look at their “issues.”
First, a reader inquired about his neighbor’s giant Sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum). This is the prickly-needled redwood species, native to isolated portions of the Sierra.
In this local instance, the neighbor’s tree, perhaps 60 feet tall (still a toddler!), is riddled with dead branches and clinging dead needles scattered through the canopy. “Do you think it is healthy? If it is a danger, how can I get him to remove it?” he asked.
The likelihood of giant Sequoia branches breaking, or whole giant Sequoias toppling over is improbable, in my experience here in Napa and the greater the Bay Area, so the risk is low (based on limited observation).
Aside from that the dead and dying branches are an eyesore, expensive to mitigate and impossible to cure.
That problem is almost universal in giant Sequoias growing on the valley floor in Napa and around the Bay Area lowlands. The dieback is a result of fungal infection: redwood canker: Botryosphaeria dothidea the “imperfect” stage of the life cycle of Dothiorella (Landscape Notes No. 18, Vol.1, Sept. 2004, Jim Downer).
It is a classic scenario where a stressed tree becomes susceptible to a disease or pest. In this case, the giant Sequoias, growing in relatively dry conditions with no winter snowpack and little or no availability of continuous, accessible groundwater, are predisposed to an opportunistic fungal infection.
A truly dedicated tree owner might have the dead and dying branches pruned out and find a way to apply generous and consistent irrigation to relieve drought stress. But it is an expensive course of action and water, especially now in drought conditions, is extremely precious. And the disease tends to come back.
I hope I was not seen as flippant when I responded about convincing the neighbor: “Good luck with that!”
Far more common in local landscapes are the coastal redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens) and their health problems are most apparent at this time of year, especially in trees receiving little or no irrigation during drought years. Several people have asked about this in the past couple of weeks.
The range of Sequoia sempervirens has varied dramatically through geological spans of time, beginning perhaps 140 to 200 million years ago. People are latecomers in the saga of the redwoods. We call them “coastal” or “coast” redwoods, since that is where their natural range now exists, from coastal portions of southern Oregon and southward, relatively close to the California coast where summers are relatively cool, ocean fog is a common presence and water stress is low.
Their farthest range inland from the coast is reputed to be in Napa County. Some say that would be the naturally occurring Sequoias near Ink Grade Road, on the east-facing slopes adjacent to Pope Valley.
However, after admiring for many years the Sequoias growing in the steep canyon adjacent to Monticello Rd, east of Napa I decided to look into this. On a recent visit to Pope Valley, using the SODMap Mobile smartphone app, I checked the GPS coordinates of the east-most Sequoias I could spot from Ink Grade Rd. They read: -122.457839 (approx.)
Then, driving up Monticello Road I checked the GPS coordinates for the east-most coast redwood I could spot from the road. It read: -122.230156 (approx.)
The lower number in decimal degrees means the Monticello Rd. redwoods are farther eastward. Any experts on the range of coastal redwoods care to weigh in on this?
But I digressed. The point being coastal redwoods experience stress in heat and dryness. They normally shed their oldest leafy inner branchlets, which turn yellow to brown in summer, but the effect is exaggerated when they are stressed.
So, now the question is: What shall we do? What can we afford to do for valued coastal redwoods in home landscapes?
Monthly irrigation within a critical root zone and to a depth of 12-inches can make a big difference for redwoods. I think we will have to work on a case-by-case basis selecting our most valued redwoods and invest whatever amount of water we can or risk watching them decline as they fend for themselves.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-01154.