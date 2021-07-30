Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Plight of the Redwoods

Problems with redwood trees, both coastal redwood and Sierra giant Sequoia, have cropped up several times in recent days, so I am taking another look at their “issues.”

First, a reader inquired about his neighbor’s giant Sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum). This is the prickly-needled redwood species, native to isolated portions of the Sierra.

In this local instance, the neighbor’s tree, perhaps 60 feet tall (still a toddler!), is riddled with dead branches and clinging dead needles scattered through the canopy. “Do you think it is healthy? If it is a danger, how can I get him to remove it?” he asked.

The likelihood of giant Sequoia branches breaking, or whole giant Sequoias toppling over is improbable, in my experience here in Napa and the greater the Bay Area, so the risk is low (based on limited observation).

Aside from that the dead and dying branches are an eyesore, expensive to mitigate and impossible to cure.

That problem is almost universal in giant Sequoias growing on the valley floor in Napa and around the Bay Area lowlands. The dieback is a result of fungal infection: redwood canker: Botryosphaeria dothidea the “imperfect” stage of the life cycle of Dothiorella (Landscape Notes No. 18, Vol.1, Sept. 2004, Jim Downer).