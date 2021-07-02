Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Stumping the Arborist

On a recent walk-around, looking at various tree problems in a sizeable garden, with native oaks, non-native shade trees, and fruit trees, I was asked about an odd condition on a peach tree.
It was none of the usual problems we expect to see, such as peach leaf curl -- the leaves were perfectly normal — or sun injury on branches, or fungal or bacterial blights. The only thing wrong on this very young tree was with the fruit.
This is late June and the immature fruit on this O’Henry peach, a freestone ripening in late August, is about one inch in diameter. A close look at the fruit revealed clear drops and threads of pitch coming out of small, discolored areas. Slicing showed only shallow lesions with no sign of tunneling into the flesh or pit.
I said, “OK. I really do not know what this is. Maybe an infection of some sort. I will have to look it up”.
My in-office reference books did not yield an answer. I weeded through some gardening websites with semi-speculative Q & A discussions and started to hit on “stink bugs” as a strong possibility.
Then I realized, on the whiteboard in my office, several years ago, I had written “Marmorated Stink Bug.” Light was beginning to shine. I placed a call to the Napa County Agriculture Commissioner’s Office and spoke with Sommer Wooley, the entomologist on duty.
She quickly confirmed we do have stink bugs in Napa County. Some are native, plus they have trapped quite a few of the Brown Marmorated Stink Bug (BMSB) — Halyomorpha halys — in St. Helena and Napa. The county has not undertaken any control program for it, since it is a nuisance pest of home gardens and, apparently, not an economic threat to vineyards.
The distinctive damage to fruit results from the adult piercing the fruit and sucking the juice.
Here’s a brief summary from articles Sommer provided, including a UC IPM article on the pest. (ipm.ucanr.edu/PMG/PESTNOTES/pn74169.html):
Originating in Asia, BMSB was found in Pennsylvania in 2001. Since then, it has been found in 40 states. It was first found in Riverside in 2002 and has made its way here. It feeds on a wide range of fruit and vegetable crops as well as ornamentals.
Stink bugs are “shield-shaped” and about ½ inch in length. The BMSB has distinctive white bands on its antennae. It lays egg clusters on the undersides of host plant leaves and feeds on fruit and other plant parts with piercing-sucking mouthparts. It is a nuisance pest in that it seeks shelter, sometimes in large numbers, in cozy crevices inside homes, where it may shelter in winter. When disturbed, they emit a strong, unpleasant odor, hence the common name: stink bug.
When they feed on fruit, like the peaches mentioned above, or tomatoes, the fruit develops discolored areas and hard pithy flesh.
For control in the garden look for clusters of little eggs on the undersides of leaves and just blast them off with a strong spray of plain water. For prevention, consider fine mesh row cover fabric to exclude them and other insect pests, early on. That’s a difficult challenge when you are trying to protect the fruit on a tree. And be aware, row covers exclude pollinators needed for crops like tomatoes, peas, beans, and squash.
If stink bugs take up winter residence in the house, they can be vacuumed up. Unfortunately, vacuuming causes the bugs to emit that strong stink. The UC article suggests placing a nylon stocking in the vacuum cleaner tube, to keep them from going into the vacuum’s bag. Then pull the stocking, tie it off and dispatch the bugs in soapy water before disposing of them.
The article says: “Natural enemies have been documented feeding on various BMSB life stages, including assassin bugs, earwigs, and green lacewing larvae. In some situations, researchers have observed egg mortality as high as 50 to 60%. Birds may feed on adults and nymphs.”
There is no single, best practice for controlling the pest. I lean toward the diversity approach: Include in the garden plenty of plants that attract beneficial insects plus habitat for birds that feed on insects.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114