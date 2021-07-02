Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Stumping the Arborist

When they feed on fruit, like the peaches mentioned above, or tomatoes, the fruit develops discolored areas and hard pithy flesh.

For control in the garden look for clusters of little eggs on the undersides of leaves and just blast them off with a strong spray of plain water. For prevention, consider fine mesh row cover fabric to exclude them and other insect pests, early on. That’s a difficult challenge when you are trying to protect the fruit on a tree. And be aware, row covers exclude pollinators needed for crops like tomatoes, peas, beans, and squash.

If stink bugs take up winter residence in the house, they can be vacuumed up. Unfortunately, vacuuming causes the bugs to emit that strong stink. The UC article suggests placing a nylon stocking in the vacuum cleaner tube, to keep them from going into the vacuum’s bag. Then pull the stocking, tie it off and dispatch the bugs in soapy water before disposing of them.

The article says: “Natural enemies have been documented feeding on various BMSB life stages, including assassin bugs, earwigs, and green lacewing larvae. In some situations, researchers have observed egg mortality as high as 50 to 60%. Birds may feed on adults and nymphs.”