Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Survival irrigation for favorite trees

With dwindling water supplies, the city of Napa has issued guidelines for outdoor water conservation, which I discussed in two columns earlier this year: “Drought Returns to Napa”, April 10, and “Time for Tree Irrigation Checkup” April 24). I am revisiting this topic to look at what we can do while we still have enough water to rescue the landscape trees we value the most.
The restrictions are not yet extreme. According to the city of Napa guidelines, we can still irrigate landscapes, do hand-watering if we use a hose-end shut-off and use drip irrigation with no specified limitations.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
It is critical to be aware that all trees are not created equal with respect to water needs. Tree species vary in their inherent resistance to drought and roots reflect tree species as well as cultural conditions. They grow where conditions are favorable. Years of frequent, shallow irrigation for a lawn foster shallow lawn-tree root systems, so letting the lawn dry out can kill a lawn tree.
Effects of reducing or eliminating irrigation can be direct – reduced root, stem, and foliage growth, and indirect: sun injury to trunks and branches, death of beneficial mycorrhizal fungi that sustain and protect roots, and susceptibility to opportunistic pests and diseases.
Trees have inherent priorities of energy allocation. When they are stressed and low on energy, self-defense is the first system to go. In ascending order of priority the other systems that require energy are: adding wood, storing energy-rich compounds, extending stems, producing flowers and seeds, growth of fine roots and leaves and, #1, maintaining respiration. So, it is critical to help them maintain respiration by fostering the growth of fine roots and leaves.
Now, consider rescue irrigation for a well-established favorite tree. A common misconception is about the location of tree roots. People often apply supplemental irrigation right at the base of the tree. But the bulk of the root system spreads wide around it, even well beyond the “dripline” – the outer edge of the canopy. So, laying a hose, running at a slow trickle at the base of the tree ignores the vast majority of the root system of an established tree. And saturation at the root collar – the base of the trunk – can foster disease.
There are various methods for applying water efficiently to a broad and defined root zone area. It can be as simple as setting out a hose-end bubbler with a faucet-mounted mechanical timer shutoff and moving it around periodically by hand, or setting out loops of soaker hose under the canopy, also with an auto-shutoff.
The California Center for Urban Horticulture devised a simple drip irrigation system called the “Tree Ring Irrigation Contraption.” Motivated homeowners can get the components at an irrigation supply store. It consists of drip irrigation tubing that has internal, pressure compensating emitters, a filter, a timer and a few fittings. There is no need for a pressure regulator if the pressure at the faucet hookup is between 14 and 58 psi. The cost is about $100. The drip tubing is laid out in a spiral under the canopy to accomplish proper wetting of a critical root zone. This link leads to it and a calculator to help determine the watering intervals: https://ccuh.ucdavis.edu/tric
To ensure thorough watering followed by complete drainage and partial drying, use some kind of physical probe. It can be a dandelion weeder, a shovel, spading fork, or even a long screwdriver to get the feel of the soil.
Consider the value and services provided by a well-established shade tree and the time and expense it takes to replace one if it is killed, damaged, or disfigured by drought. Lawns and small plants are comparatively easy and inexpensive to replace.
The Eastern U.S. has just experienced unprecedented heavy rainfall while here in the West we face a probable mega-drought. Climate chaos is bringing tragic results in extreme ways. We need to keep our wits about us as we face an uncertain climate future. Trees play a major role in making our future livable.
Updated: Tracking California's Drought
Does this month's welcome deluge of rain mean the drought is over? Not quite, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a collection of federal agencies and research institutions monitoring water supplies nationwide, though as of this week, Napa County is finally out of the drought zone. Here's a look at California's epic drought, as seen in Drought Monitor reports from the first week each January, starting in 2011, when water was plentiful statewide.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website www.billprmuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.