Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Survival irrigation for favorite trees

With dwindling water supplies, the city of Napa has issued guidelines for outdoor water conservation, which I discussed in two columns earlier this year: “Drought Returns to Napa”, April 10, and “Time for Tree Irrigation Checkup” April 24). I am revisiting this topic to look at what we can do while we still have enough water to rescue the landscape trees we value the most.

The restrictions are not yet extreme. According to the city of Napa guidelines, we can still irrigate landscapes, do hand-watering if we use a hose-end shut-off and use drip irrigation with no specified limitations.

It is critical to be aware that all trees are not created equal with respect to water needs. Tree species vary in their inherent resistance to drought and roots reflect tree species as well as cultural conditions. They grow where conditions are favorable. Years of frequent, shallow irrigation for a lawn foster shallow lawn-tree root systems, so letting the lawn dry out can kill a lawn tree.

Effects of reducing or eliminating irrigation can be direct – reduced root, stem, and foliage growth, and indirect: sun injury to trunks and branches, death of beneficial mycorrhizal fungi that sustain and protect roots, and susceptibility to opportunistic pests and diseases.