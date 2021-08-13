Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: The sticky mess under the oaks

The filbert worm is the larva of a small, rusty brown moth (Cyadia latiferreana or Melisopus latiferreanus, depending on the reference.) The adult female lays eggs on the surface of the acorn. After they hatch, the larvae chew into the acorn to get at the food source.

Whatever the cause of the wound, the acorn becomes infected with a bacterium, Erwinia quercina. The infection is limited to the acorns. It does not infect the tree.

The result can be an 80% reduction in the number of viable acorns but there is no direct harm to the tree.

The problem has been persistent and seems to be increasing. For years I have been telling people there is no proven prevention. And I have become concerned that we are losing too many acorns.

References (USDA Field Guide to Insects and Pathogens of California Oaks and U.C IPM Online offer no insecticide treatment to cure or prevent the disease, but checking with Hit Men, a well-known local pest control company, I discovered they have developed a program that is proving to be effective. It was researched and implemented by Manager, Rick Coffman.

In a phone conversation, Coffman said they have been achieving 75 to 100% control of the problem for most of their customers since they began the treatment program over three years ago.