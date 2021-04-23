Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Time for tree irrigation checkup

Time and effort are at the heart of this problem. Reality checks require periodic monitoring of systems while they are running, and the use of a probe or a moisture meter or sensors to verify soaking and drainage between cycles.

With respect to new transplants, it is common for the root ball to dry out while there is plenty, or too much moisture under and beside it. When all of the roots are still in the ball a transplanted tree can become drought-stressed even though it is surrounded by moist soil and wasted water.

Further problems come from the root ball sitting in a puddle at the bottom of the planting hole. Roots suffocate in standing water and water mold diseases thrive, infecting and killing roots.

Monitoring requires only a small sample of soil and feeling it to evaluate the moisture content.

One affordable probe for this purpose is the “ePlanter SPROBE-20”. It is a simple aluminum 20-inch spike bent into a loop handle at the top with flat grooves at intervals along the shaft. It captures small bits of soil at several depths. Designed for use in the soft soil of potted plants, it works well for monitoring transplanted nursery stock but be careful. It can bruise your hand when trying to probe compacted garden soil.

Here are some steps for effective irrigation: