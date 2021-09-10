Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Underground Friends

With so many people concerned about keeping their gardens alive while dealing with drought and water restrictions, irrigation worries have increased. I am receiving more calls than ever for help assessing water needs for trees.

Recently, on one such visit, an underground tree ally emerged. Under the canopies of a row of healthy little-leaf linden trees, now cut from irrigation, were scattered dark and irregularly bumpy structures.

At first look, one might ask: What are those ugly things sticking out of the ground? Some kind of deformed mushrooms? I recognized them as the fruiting bodies of the “Dead Man’s Foot,” a beneficial and drought-tolerant symbiotic fungal associate of tree roots.

Technically, it is Pisolithus tinctorius. It is found on barren, disturbed and compacted soils and is known, in part, for its ability to lift stones, bricks and pavement. Here they were protruding through a layer of grape pomace compost mulch. Of special interest now is its ability to absorb minerals and water to share with trees in dry conditions.