When arborists evaluate trees, whether it is a few trees on a home ground or many on a large commercial site, it is critical to note health condition. We commonly score the health factor with a range of terms. The range I was taught, and still use, is to describe the “vigor” of the tree as: Excellent, Good, Fair, Poor, Dying, or Dead. “Vitality” is a more correct term for the current health of a tree, but old habits die hard.

Vigor is innate in a tree. As Dr. Alex Shigo wrote in ‘A New Tree Biology Dictionary’: “Vigor cannot be increased. It is part of the genetic program…. Vitality is a dynamic condition.”

For example, the crabapple variety Robinson has remarkably good vigor—"a sure success in the landscape” as a reliable arborist /horticulturist told me, and as I can confirm through my own observations. On the other hand, I have seen the same variety fail to thrive where growing conditions were unfavorable.

In a way, this is like the concept of “nature versus nurture,” long studied and debated in social sciences. But that subject has to do with complex matters such as personality, instincts, and intelligence. With trees, it is simpler and less controversial.

On the “nature” side, our gardens and landscapes are populated mostly with trees that have the right genes—good “vigor” and inherent adaptability-- for the local climate. Here in the Napa area, that amounts to upwards of 250 tree species plus almost endless cultivated varieties within the species.

On the “nurture” side, trees of good vigor will show good vitality if their simple needs are met: Sunlight, water, air, soil, and temperatures.

Considering sunlight, some of our favorite trees, like lace leaf Japanese maples, and dogwoods can be injured by too much sunlight combined with too little soil moisture, but most others thrive on daylight patterns here in our temperate latitude zone, around 38 north.

With water, it is not only about availability, but quality as well. In some parts of Napa County, excessive boron in well water is a difficult problem for irrigated trees. And with California moving toward recycled water as our only source of landscape irrigation, many tree species will be at risk of salt injury, depending on the species’ inherent tolerance, management practices, and local reclaimed water quality.

Then there is the air. Trees need oxygen for respiration, CO2 for photosynthesis, and some can use atmospheric nitrogen for growth in association with nitrogen fixing bacteria. I have read that the oxygen content in Earth’s atmosphere was much higher in the Mesozoic Era- the age of dinosaurs (Is that one reason dinosaurs could be so large?) and it could dwindle away in another half billion years. For now, the air is just right for trees and people, barring excessive pollution.

Soil-wise, Napa has a smorgasbord of types, but the native species find niches where they can thrive. In my experience we need to focus our efforts on correct tree planting hole depth and good drainage.

Lastly, Napa is blessed with a range of seasonal temperature variations suitable for a huge array of trees. Annual lows are most limiting for trees’ adaptability. Napa’s are moderate, allowing for the success of numerous species. Some subtropicals can tolerate a bit of freezing weather, while many cold-hardy species need some winter chill to succeed.

On the other end, trees and other plants just stop growing and wait it out when it gets too hot. I get concerned with climate chaos when extreme heat events, like that of last September, scorch trees like never before in my life. So far, it looks like our native oaks can take it.

We need to appreciate the “nature” of the species we can grow here, as well as “nurture” them with thoughtful care.