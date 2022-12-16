Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Why are dead leaves stuck on trees?

My recent theme has been about autumn leaves: the brilliant colors of my October Glory red maple and putting them to good use after they fall. A recent observation raised an interesting question: Why are some of the dead leaves refusing to fall from a deciduous tree?

The example tree is, to my mind, one of the most promising medium-size shade trees: the Vanessa’ Persian ironwood, Parrotia persica Vanessa. It is praised by Urban Foresters across America for it sturdiness, modest size, pyramidal shape, lack of pests and diseases, heat and drought tolerance and cheerful fall colors. However, it may have one unappealing characteristic: “marcescence,” the habit of retaining dead leaves after the autumn colors fade to brown.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

A young pair of them I saw last week, growing in front of a home here in Napa, showed this habit. All of the leaves in about the upper third of the trees had fallen while the rest remain, brown and forlorn looking on the lower branches.

It is common for dead leaves, or needles, to remain stuck on trees after a trauma. Recent examples are all over town: coastal redwoods, Magnolias and other trees and shrubs with dead foliage, especially where they were exposed to direct sunlight and reflected heat during this year’s September heat wave.

A similar result occurs in coastal live oaks killed by Sudden Oak Death disease. Usually, it is in summer when the infected tree suddenly dries up and retains the dead leaves.

The owner assured me the leaves had not been killed or damaged in the major heat wave in September. And the small branches and buds were in good condition, so I ruled out trauma and disease. That led me to conclude the species probably tends to marcescence. We see it commonly in beech and some species of deciduous oaks. But we do not have many Parrotia trees around Napa, so my experience is limited.

References on the subject indicate this characteristic may occur in the lower branches and in young trees, and links to marcescence in Parrotia yielded some photographic examples confirming it.