Douglas fir trees in the Napa and Lake County region are having enough trouble already, with Douglas-fir flatheaded fir borers and Douglas-fir engravers opportunistically infesting and killing drought-stressed trees. (See Michael Jones, UC ANR article: https://ucanr.edu/blogs/blogcore/postdetail.cfm?postnum=51877).

But there is another more subtle and insidious problem commonly affecting large, older Douglas firs: velvet top fungus (Phaeolus schweinitzii). It causes, pardon the expression, a “butt rot,” aka a cubical brown rot, turning the inner wood into brittle chunks and crumbly powder when it digests the stringy cellulose in the lower trunk and buttress roots.

And as it advances, it can cause infected trees to lose vigor before they fall over because of the decay. The fruiting bodies start out with a distinctive colorful velvety texture, withering to dark brown. That stage earned it the common name “cow pie fungus."

Phaeolus is associated, not with drought stress or fire damage, but rather, the ravages of advancing age. Though it can infect many other conifer species, I have seen it only on large Douglas firs. And my view of it has evolved over the past few years toward recommending prompt removal of the affected tree rather than closer examination and assessment of its condition. There is no cure, and the decay can only worsen over time.

Of course, we should assess the risk presented by the affected tree. The ISA Best Management Practices for Tree Risk Assessment procedure asks:

— What is the likelihood of the tree falling in a specified time frame?

— What is the likelihood of it impacting a “target” — people or things of value?

— What would be the consequences of the impact?

To my mind, that first point is the most difficult to assess when dealing with the condition of the wood deep in the buttress roots and the base of the trunk.

Going back a step, we don’t know there is a problem if the signs of it, the distinctive fungal fruiting bodies, which lie flat on the ground, go unnoticed in thick vegetation. In the case I have in mind, the vegetation is English ivy (Hedera helix). Along with Algerian ivy (Hedera canariensis) ivies commonly overrun shaded root zones, and climb up trees, encasing trunks and limbs.

These vigorous non-California native vines, growing in the shade of native trees, are impressively resistant to drought as they overshadow and suppress the natural companions of the trees.

It is a common misconception that they are parasitic, but Hederas do not root into intact, living tree tissues and they do not strangle trees. The rootlets, or “holdfasts,” just glue on to the outer bark, while the absorbing roots grow in the soil. The problem up on the trees is ivy intercepting light where the tree needs it for its leaves or needles and possibly (speculating here) interfering with gas exchange through the lenticels, the breathing pores in the bark. I recall Arborist John Britton saying that is the case with invasive Vinca major (periwinkle/ running myrtle) on the base of oaks.

Velvet top fungal fruiting bodies occur on the base of big Douglas firs and out to a radius of several feet, so it is advisable to remove ivies and other vegetation simply to reveal what might be lurking there.