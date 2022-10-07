Book giveaway for children and students at Napa Library

Friends of the Napa Library will celebrate National Friends of the Library Week, Oct. 16 to 22, with a book giveaway at the Napa Main Library.

Children and students through grade 12 are encouraged to come to the library’s Community Room on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m., and select their own free books.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

For more than 50 years, the Friends of the Napa Library has supported library programs and literacy throughout the community.

Funds are raised through quarterly book sales, an ongoing sale in the library lobby, Friends of the Napa Library memberships and donations made through the CanDo Give!Guide during the holiday season.

Throughout the year, the Friends donate books to young readers and boxes of books to local organizations. The Friends have also partnered with community groups such as the Cope Family Center and Master Gardeners.

Funds raised by Friends of the Napa Library are especially important now that library activities are reaching pre-COVID levels.

Friends’ donations support and enhance many library programs, including:

— Napa County Literacy Center programs, which assist adults and students in improving reading, writing, and math skills.

— Enhancement of Children’s Services by funding performers, presenters and supplies for art, cooking and much more.

— Programs of 2022-23 as part of a “return to the library” year to welcome back adults and teens after the pandemic limited access to the library and offerings for nearly two years.

— Special projects like the Memory Lab that provides tools for visitors to digitize family memories on multiple formats, from old photographs to VHS tapes.

Follow the Friends of the Napa Library on Facebook and Instagram. Go to FOLNapa.org for more information about activities and membership.