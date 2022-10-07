Book giveaway for children and students at Napa Library

FOR THE REGISTER
Friends of the Napa Library will celebrate National Friends of the Library Week, Oct. 16 to 22, with a book giveaway at the Napa Main Library.
Children and students through grade 12 are encouraged to come to the library’s Community Room on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m., and select their own free books.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
For more than 50 years, the Friends of the Napa Library has supported library programs and literacy throughout the community.
Funds are raised through quarterly book sales, an ongoing sale in the library lobby, Friends of the Napa Library memberships and donations made through the CanDo Give!Guide during the holiday season.
Throughout the year, the Friends donate books to young readers and boxes of books to local organizations. The Friends have also partnered with community groups such as the Cope Family Center and Master Gardeners.
One teen hospitalized, another arrested after 'violent incident' at St. Helena homecoming
Two arrested in connection with Napa kidnapping, robbery cases
Former Pope Valley school employee faces multiple sex abuse counts; parents meet principal
Update: American Canyon woman dies after crash on Napa County road
Napa Police: Woman struck by SUV, suffers major injuries
Pope Valley school board meeting draws anger, debate after former worker arrested on abuse charges
Update: Jury deliberations begin for father, son accused in death of Kristin Smart
Napa’s Spring Mountain Vineyards sues insurer, defaults on $185 million loan, files for bankruptcy
Napa City Council to consider buying site previously meant for Sanctuary Village housing
Napa police catch suspects after chase through neighborhood
Napa school enrollment sees yet another decline, amid shifting middle school landscape
Napa County drivers can rejoice — Jameson Canyon bottleneck busted
'Our worst fears': Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead in California orchard
This common item is on the way out at California grocery stores
One teen hospitalized, another arrested after 'violent incident' at St. Helena Homecoming
Funds raised by Friends of the Napa Library are especially important now that library activities are reaching pre-COVID levels.
Friends’ donations support and enhance many library programs, including:
— Napa County Literacy Center programs, which assist adults and students in improving reading, writing, and math skills.
— Enhancement of Children’s Services by funding performers, presenters and supplies for art, cooking and much more.
— Programs of 2022-23 as part of a “return to the library” year to welcome back adults and teens after the pandemic limited access to the library and offerings for nearly two years.
— Special projects like the Memory Lab that provides tools for visitors to digitize family memories on multiple formats, from old photographs to VHS tapes.
Follow the Friends of the Napa Library on Facebook and Instagram. Go to
FOLNapa.org for more information about activities and membership.
Photos: Meet 11-year-old Hardy Boys fan Knox Van Emst of Napa.
Knox Van Emst: a super Hardy Boys fan
Knox Van Emst sorts all 190 books of his Hardy Boys collection.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Knox Van Emst: a super Hardy Boys fan
Napa student Knox Van Emst loves to read, anywhere.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Knox Van Emst
Napa student Knox Van Emst recently discovered the Hardy Boys series and has since read all 190 of the mystery books.
Submitted photo
Knox Van Emst: a super Hardy Boys fan
During the pandemic Napa student Knox Van Emst read every single Hardy Boys book. He reads at least an hour a day and many books a week.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Knox Van Emst: a super Hardy Boys fan
Knox Van Emst is a Napa super reader. His favorite series is Hardy Boys.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Knox Van Emst of Napa is a huge fan of the Hardy Boys book series. So much so that he spend the pandemic reading every single Hardy Boys book -- all 190 of them. Take a look here.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!