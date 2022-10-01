California Native Plant Sale is Oct. 8 and 9 in Napa

California Native Plant Society will hold its fall plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 8, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9.

More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, more than 125 species, will be available for sale at Napa’s Skyline Wilderness Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa. Admission is free.

Society members will also be on hand to answer any questions and help select plants for different garden spaces. The sale will focus on drought-tolerant plants including manzanitas, ceanothus, yarrow, monkey flowers, penstemons, salvias and others.

Native plants are ideal for our current drought conditions. They can be used anywhere in a typical Napa Valley garden. Versatility abounds in the native species from bedding plants to shrubs, trees to ground cover.

Chosen correctly for individual conditions, there are native plants that thrive in shade, sun or a mixture. Many of these varieties can be seen in person at The Martha Walker Native Habitat Garden in Skyline Park, maintained by the Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society (www.NapavalleyCNPS.org).

Native plants not only can thrive in drought conditions, but they also add beauty to the garden. Perhaps most importantly, native plants sustain plant pollinators, such as bees, birds, insects and butterflies. Even in small backyards, native plants are beneficial to our ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.napavalleycnps.org.