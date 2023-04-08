Often overlooked in our natural landscapes, the most common native milkweed blooms in late spring-early summer after the grasslands have turned brown. In Napa County, there are four additional species that are also attractive and late spring blooming.

Milkweed provides an important food source to the larvae of the Monarch butterfly that pupates on or near the plants. Alkaloids contained in the plants protect the butterflies making them unpalatable to predators.

The narrow-leaved milkweed (above) may be a rewarding addition to a drought tolerant garden, requiring plentiful moisture during winter and spring but preferring to be summer dry in full sun. The plants produce several stems 1-3 feet tall with flowers developing in clusters at the tips.

Bees and other insects also make use of the nectar and hummingbirds may use the floss of the seed pods to line their nests. Unlikely to be bothered by deer.