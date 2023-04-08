A wildflower show is part of the upcoming California Native Plant Society sale on April 15 and 16 at Skyline Park in Napa. Shown here are Smooth Tidy Tips (Layia chrysanthemoides) on Missimer Preserve in Napa.
Mackenzie Gilliam/Land Trust
A Swallotail butterfly visits a Salvia Bees Bliss plant. The Napa chapter of the California Native Plant Society will have more than 1,500 native plants for sale at its upcoming sale on April 15 and 16 in Napa.
It may have rained, but we still need to cultivate water-wise gardens, and gardeners can find inspiration -- and plants -- at the California Native Plant Society Sale and Wildflower Show on April 15 and 16 at Skyline Park in Napa.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Sunday, April 16, at Skyline Park located at 2201 Imola Ave., Napa.
Native species will save water and provide habitat for our native bees, butterflies, other beneficial insects, birds and small mammals.
The Napa chapter of the California Native Plant Society will have more than 1,500 hard-to-find drought-tolerant native plants for shade or sun for sale ready for planting now while the ground is still moist.
Experts will be on hand to answer questions and make recommendations. The adjacent Martha Walker Garden will be open to see many of these plants identified in a landscape setting. The rich diversity of California’s native ground covers, grasses, shrubs, vines and trees. All proceeds benefit the maintenance, improvement and educational programs of the Martha Walker California Native Habitat Garden in Skyline Park, maintained by the Napa Chapter of the California Native Plant Society.
The Wildflower Show will display more than 100 Napa County wildflowers. This is sure to be a banner year for wildflowers, so this will be an opportunity to learn the names of the plants you see on walks or drives around the county. Wildflower walks will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Admission to the park is free during the sale.
Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing information on native plants. They offer gardening and habitat workshops for chapter members and for the public.
Their mission is to promote the natural beauty of California’s native plants through education, science, advocacy, horticulture and land stewardship, with a focus on the critical roles of native plants in the ecology of native fauna, as well as the health and recreation of society.
California native plants for drought-tolerant gardens
Salvia clevelandii
George Oxford Miller
Ribes speciosum (Fuchsia Flowering Gooseberry)
California Native Plant Society
Verbena lilacina De La Mina, native to Baja California
George Oxford Miller
Rhamnus californica (Coffeeberry)
California Native Plant Society
California Native Plant Society
Mimulus (Monkey flower)
California Native Plant Society
Penstemon heteromeles and Mimulus aurantiacus
California Native Plant Society
frangula califronica
George Oxford Miller/California Native Plant Society
Island buckwheat (eriogonum var. grande)
California Native Plant Society
Diplacus aurantiacus
George Oxford Miller
Epilobium canum (California fucshia)
California Native Plant Society
Ceanothus griseus Yankee Point
George Oxford Miller
Aster chilensis
California Native Plant Society
California poppies stand guard next to the main gate of the Martha Walker California Native Habitat Garden at Skyline Park.
Jorgen Gulliksen
Golden Fairy Lantern (Calochortus amabilis) with Fremont's Star Lily (Toxicoscordion fremontii) in background on Wragg Ridge Preserve.
Spring WIldflowers on Land Trust of Napa County Preserves
Golden Fairy Lantern (Calochortus amabilis) with Fremont's Star Lily (Toxicoscordion fremontii) in background on Wragg Ridge Preserve.
Mike Palladini.
Narrow-leaved Monkeyflower (Diplacus angustatus) on Dunn Wildlake Preserve.
Mike Palladini/ Land Trust
Birds Eye Gilia (Gilia tricolor) amid California goldfields (Lasthenia californica) on Missimer Preserve.
Mackenzie Gilliam
Baby Blue Eyes (Nemophila menziesii) on Aetna Springs Preserve.
Mike Palladini/ Land Trust
Cream Cups, California Poppies, Birds Eye Gilia and California Goldfields on Missimer Preserve
Mike Palladini/Land Trust
Mackenzie Gilliam/Land Trust
Sweet scented Phacelia (Phacelia suaveolens) on Dunn Wildlake Preserve.
Mike Palladini/Land Trust
Sky Lupine (Lupinus nanus) on Wantrup Preserve.
Mike Palladini/Land Trust
Nodding Harmonia (Harmonia nutans) within Morning Snow (Linanthus dichotomus) on Dunn Wildlake Preserve.
Mike Palladini/Land Trust
Sickle-leaved Onion (Allium falcifolium) on Missimer Preserve.
Mackenzie Gilliam/Land Trust
The Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society will hold its annual fall sale on Oct. 10-11 at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa.
More than a thousand hard-to-find native plants will be available for sale at Skyline Park Social Hall. All proceeds benefit the maintenance, improvement, and educational programs of the Martha Walker California Native Habitat Garden in Skyline Park, which will be open during the sale.
Here is a preview of some of the plants that will be available.
Submitted
Submitted
Submitted
Submitted
Submitted
Submitted
