California Native Plant Society's spring 2021 sale

It's time to stock up, while the ground is still moist, on drought-tolerant/low-impact plants to enhance your water-wise garden and create a welcoming habitat landscape.

The local chapter of the California Native Plant Society hosts its annual plant sale beginning on April 10.

This spring the sale is both in-person and online.

The in-person sale is on Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendance is limited to six persons for each 20-minute time slot. Interested individuals must reserve a specific time slot. Information on sign-ups is at www.napavalleycnps.org.

The online sale goes "live" on Sunday, April 11, for members and on Monday, April 12, for non-members. It runs through Friday, April 16. Plant pickup is on Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

