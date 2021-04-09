California Native Plant Society's spring 2021 sale

It's time to stock up, while the ground is still moist, on drought-tolerant/low-impact plants to enhance your water-wise garden and create a welcoming habitat landscape.
The local chapter of the California Native Plant Society hosts its annual plant sale beginning on April 10.
This spring the sale is both in-person and online.
The in-person sale is on Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Attendance is limited to six persons for each 20-minute time slot. Interested individuals must reserve a specific time slot. Information on sign-ups is at www.napavalleycnps.org.
The online sale goes "live" on Sunday, April 11, for members and on Monday, April 12, for non-members. It runs through Friday, April 16. Plant pickup is on Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The rich diversity of California’s native ground covers, shrubs, and vines will satisfy every gardener’s needs. The sale is an ideal time to stock up, while the ground is still moist, on drought-tolerant/low-impact plants to enhance your water-wise garden and create a welcoming habitat landscape.
Although there was some rain in March, the dry winter months were a reminder that we need to continue to use plants that will save water over the years to come and increase habitat for native bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects and small mammals.
The sale will offer many hard-to-find native plants for both sun and shade areas of your garden, be it large or small. Native plants also thrive in pots on your deck, balcony, or patio.
Experts will be on hand at the in-person sale and during order pickup to answer questions.
The adjacent Martha Walker California Native Habitat Garden, maintained by the Napa Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, will be open to view to see mature native plants in a landscape setting.
All proceeds from the sale benefit the maintenance, improvement, and educational programs of the Garden and the Napa Chapter.
Check the list of available plants is at www.napavalleycnps.org, place your order, pay, and schedule your pickup time online. The inventory will be adjusted as the sale proceeds.
Pick up for orders is by the gate to the sale area in Skyline Park. Skyline Park is at 2201 Imola Ave, Napa. Admission to the park is free during the in-person sale and for plant pickup.
