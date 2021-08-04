Josh Stokes, a water specialist for the city of Napa, reports that the Cash for Grass program is thriving in Napa.

"I am getting so many calls, I'm three weeks out in appointments," said Stokes, who runs Napa's Cash for Grass program.

Cash for Grass reimburses homeowners and businesses for removing lawns and replacing them with less thirsty plants. The basic program offers $1 per square foot to replace eligible lawn areas with low-water-use, climate-appropriate plants covering at least 50% of converted area once they are fully grown. Artificial turf installations are not eligible for the rebate.

The city will pay up to $750 for a single-family residence and $2,500 for an HOA/multi-family or commercial site (equivalent to 2,500 square feet of lawn removed). Cash for Grass is open to all properties with a City of Napa water account. Cash For Grass is also available in American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga.

Stokes said Napa also has a new "Flip Your Strip" program, offering $2 per square foot for removing lawn from the parking strip between houses, which, he said, is "notoriously difficult to water without causing a run-off." This payment does not count toward the overall site's maximum rebate amount, and the parking strip area is also exempt from the 50% plant coverage requirement.