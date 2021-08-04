Josh Stokes, a water specialist for the city of Napa, reports that the Cash for Grass program is thriving in Napa.
"I am getting so many calls, I'm three weeks out in appointments," said Stokes, who runs Napa's Cash for Grass program.
Cash for Grass reimburses homeowners and businesses for removing lawns and replacing them with less thirsty plants. The basic program offers $1 per square foot to replace eligible lawn areas with low-water-use, climate-appropriate plants covering at least 50% of converted area once they are fully grown. Artificial turf installations are not eligible for the rebate.
The city will pay up to $750 for a single-family residence and $2,500 for an HOA/multi-family or commercial site (equivalent to 2,500 square feet of lawn removed). Cash for Grass is open to all properties with a City of Napa water account. Cash For Grass is also available in American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga.
Stokes said Napa also has a new "Flip Your Strip" program, offering $2 per square foot for removing lawn from the parking strip between houses, which, he said, is "notoriously difficult to water without causing a run-off." This payment does not count toward the overall site's maximum rebate amount, and the parking strip area is also exempt from the 50% plant coverage requirement.
To participate in the Cash for Grass programs, customers must consent to brief two site visits, before work begins and after it is completed. Lawn areas to be converted must be historically maintained and irrigated. Brown lawns due to drought-related watering reductions will also be accepted. Dirt areas that show no signs of the presence of lawn, or lawns removed prior to city pre-inspection, are not eligible for the program.
For more information, call Stokes at 707-257-9497 or email jstokes@cityofnapa.org. Visit www.cityofnapa.org/585/Cash-For-Grass for more information.