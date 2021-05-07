Chris Craiker, Architex Angle: A focus on water conservation

Voluntary reductions from previous summer uses are suggested at 15% by reducing yard watering, avoiding over-spraying, and employing hand-watering and drip irrigation opposed to water-guzzling sprinklers. These are not mandatory....not yet. Clearly, we need to find simple ways of reducing our water usage as new and existing water resources are becoming increasingly scarce throughout the North Bay.

As a practicing architect in Marin in the '70s, I experienced extreme droughts for years. The mandatory requirements were harsh but essential. Emergency pipelines across the San Rafael/Richmond Bridge help, and even Native/American rain dancers were employed. Nobody could water their lawns or gardens, showers were severely limited, heavy fines were levied if you exceeded your rationed amount, swimming pools went empty and dishes never looked clean. Neighbors sometimes hitched hoses to their next door neighbors sources, like stealing internet today.