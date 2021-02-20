Chris Craiker, Architex Angle: An architect looks at post-pandemic offices

In one year, the world has been brought to its knees from a tiny virus originating in a remote part of China. Not only have we sheltered at home and changed our living and health precautions, our businesses and economic survival have been radicalized. This business shift may very well be permanent.
Our office workspace environment has not changed significantly since the 60s. The open office environment was an easy way to jam a lot of people together. Now, privacy noise abatement, increased concentration, and productivity, not to mention, health and proper ventilation, have become the new priorities. We may not be returning to the “Mad Men” private offices but improved personalized cubicles and shared gathering spaces, SGSs, are becoming the future model office layouts.
Unfortunately, architects and engineers began emphasizing energy conservation to reduce carbon output thus reducing outside air influences. Now, we must provide a better balance of fresh filtered air.
Quality air will be paramount as we continue into the 21st-century. Our present fresh air circulation should be doubled. This will not only improve health conditions but productivity. The afternoon slump might be an easy victim.
In a recent survey, 53% of respondents replied they would not feel comfortable working in the traditional office building of the 20th century. One in three Americans feels they can be more productive at home or in a hybrid. Should people return to the office environment, 47% said they want individual private offices with doors. Considering the exploding commercial office space vacancies, that desire might become easy to accomplish.
The future office space must take into account physical, behavioral, psychological and social behavior to succeed. Safety and security will be at most, but communications will be essential. The big conference room meetings will be replaced by Zoom meetings permanently.
We designed a co-worker office complex in Berkeley that combined private cubicles, SGSs or mini-meeting/conference rooms in an environment for both students and remote working professionals.
Architects and professionals know that camaraderie and collaboration must not suffer in this new world. And yet, only 20% of a standard office is used for conferencing. More SGSs will be the future. Offices may start to take on the look of hotel lobby gathering spaces with multiple comfortable gathering areas. There will be more of a trend towards the separation of personal and communal spaces while spreading people out and meeting together as necessary.
As more employees are working around the clock, our office areas will take on the same shared spaces. Therefore, a single office may need to have multiple personal adaptations. Chairs, desktops and computers will instantly modify for the new inhabitant.
Workforce telecommunications will become a standard for many companies. While the glamorous high-tech Silicon Valley industries quickly adopted, more industries will also. Just as people are moving out of the cities, workers will permanently work remotely and only visit the office as necessary.
WATCH NOW: CDC RECOMMENDS DOUBLE-MASKING TO PROTECT FROM COVID-19
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Kristin Smart was the daughter of Napa's Vintage High principal Stan Smart. Although Kristin never lived in Napa, the disappearance generated …
At least a third of Brookdale Napa's 75 residents have tested positive for the virus, internal emails show. The outbreak is one of 13 active a…
Experts say the spike is the result of a pandemic economy and far from normal. In the meantime, skyrocketing home values could displace renters.
A 65-year-old man alleges two female Napa State workers sexually abused him and a doctor sterilized him more than half a century ago.
First American Title had sued Placer Title Company for unfair competitive practices and breach of fiduciary responsibilities.
Christian Curtis, former longtime bartender at the Calistoga Inn, passed away at age 46 from complications of COVID-19.
Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estates declined to purchase fruit that had already been contracted for, the lawsuit alleges, resulting in a loss of $4…
The 19th-century Yount mansion in Napa is a few months away from becoming a group home, despite the fears of some nearby residents.
Sylvia Moir will become interim chief of Napa Police pending an approval vote by the City Council.
A deteriorating two-story concrete building in remote south Napa County wetlands once relayed news from Asia to the rest of the United States …
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.