Chris Craiker, Architex Angle: An architect looks at post-pandemic offices

In one year, the world has been brought to its knees from a tiny virus originating in a remote part of China. Not only have we sheltered at home and changed our living and health precautions, our businesses and economic survival have been radicalized. This business shift may very well be permanent.

Our office workspace environment has not changed significantly since the 60s. The open office environment was an easy way to jam a lot of people together. Now, privacy noise abatement, increased concentration, and productivity, not to mention, health and proper ventilation, have become the new priorities. We may not be returning to the “Mad Men” private offices but improved personalized cubicles and shared gathering spaces, SGSs, are becoming the future model office layouts.

Unfortunately, architects and engineers began emphasizing energy conservation to reduce carbon output thus reducing outside air influences. Now, we must provide a better balance of fresh filtered air.

Quality air will be paramount as we continue into the 21st-century. Our present fresh air circulation should be doubled. This will not only improve health conditions but productivity. The afternoon slump might be an easy victim.