Chris Craiker, Architex Angle: Choosing environmentally correct furniture

Where we find our raw materials is crucial when we consider that some of these sources may be disappearing as we overuse them.

Sourcing wood responsibly is especially critical for the state of our biosphere, and the most trusted certification system in the U.S. for responsible wood sourcing is the Forest Stewardship Council.

The FSC certifies responsible management of forests and has a proven track record for keeping our thirst for wood from endangering the land it is harvested from.

If you see an FSC label on a product, this is a great sign of eco-consciousness in your material supplier, but since less than 12% of global forestry is part of any certification scheme, it is not yet a definitive standard. There are plenty of sources of responsibly managed wood that are not certified by the FSC or any other forest management organization. Investing in renewable materials such as bamboo, cork or Agri-boards are another great option.

Invest in wood as the low-impact renewable leader when wisely harvested and recycled, not burned as refuse at the end of life. Avoid plastics, which are made from petroleum, and definitely not an environmentally correct source. Besides, who has ever seen or sat in a plastic chair? Do look for furniture pieces made from recycled plastic or ground glass.