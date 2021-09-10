Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: 9/11, Tall Buildings and Feng Shui

My university professor said Feng Shui evolved from simple avoidance of bandits and bad spirits entering your home. I’m not sure he was right but Fen Shui involves designing homes facing south for light, heat, wind and harmony, rearranging the bedroom so your feet aren’t facing the door, avoiding stairs to the second story opposite the front door to thwart of invaders, and you don’t want to have your home facing the end of a driveway.

I thought the latter was a myth, until my girlfriend told me someone crashed into her house when she lived at the bottom of a long driveway.

What does Feng Shui have to do with building design? Rather than encasing our buildings in heavy-duty steel and concrete, we should be thinking of how to promote harmony and contentment through the design of our environment. This means optimizing our internal and external spaces. Think simple and humanly. (www.housebeautiful.com/design-inspiration/a32984796/what-is-feng-shui/)