Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Carbon is not our enemy; EDPs could help measure our carbon footprint

We’re starting to treat carbon as our enemy. The reality is, we are all made of carbon. Our buildings are made of carbon, and if they are built, used, maintained, and recycle properly, our world can be pretty much eco-safe.

It’s only when carbon breaks down, burns, or, as in the case of buildings, is wasted or made into unusable debris, that it becomes a toxic enemy. But how do we know what is good, not so good, or is a really bad use of carbon?

One approach is to look at EPDs, environmental product decorations, to study the total impact of individual materials through processing, transportation, use, recyclability, and the entire lifecycle use of a product from cradle to grave.

EPDs are the international gold standard for determining a product's carbon footprint. One could think of them similar to nutrition labels, but instead of fats and carbohydrates, EPDs list environmental impacts such as the global warming impact on ozone depletion, acidification potential, and more. In other words: what is the total carbon footprint.

Wow ... that’s over my head, as well as Einstein’s. Let’s simplify. EPDs is a method to address future global warming potential, resources use such as water, sustainability, energy used for its production, and, as importantly, debris recycling.